Injury Report: Who is Suiting up for the Jazz vs Pacers?
The Utah Jazz host the Indiana Pacers Monday evening at the Delta Center. The Jazz enters the contest in which all their key contributors are trending to play.
However, newly acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino and PJ Tucker are ruled out. Cody Williams will also not play as he continues to nurse an ankle injury. Williams is to be reevaluated this week.
Utah will look to string consecutive wins together for the first time since January 5. Utah’s win versus the Orlando Magic on Saturday snapped a nine-game losing streak. It was the Jazz’s longest streak of the year.
Despite a rough January, Utah can still string some wins together in games in which its starting five is intact. That said, with the trade on Thursday, this may be the last week fans will see some of Utah’s key contributors suit up in a Jazz uniform.
John Collins, Collin Sexton, and Jordan Clarkson are the most likely candidates to be moved prior to the deadline. It's been rumored that Walker Kessler has been taken off the trade block. However, all bets are off after the Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis trade that occurred on Saturday.
If Utah wants to stay competitive for the best lottery odds, they may need to move some of their vets. Utah is currently tied for the second-best odds with an 11-36 record and is only 1.5 games removed from fourth. Tip-off time tonight will be at 7:00 MT.
