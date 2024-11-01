Injury Update Issued for Jazz's Keyonte George, Jordan Clarkson
On Halloween night, the Utah Jazz ended up falling in their fifth-straight game to start their new season to the San Antonio Spurs on their home floor, ultimately coming up short 88-106-- also seeing a couple of impact players suffer some injuries.
Both Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson left midway through this game with respective injuries, however, initial signs seem to point toward neither instance being super serious.
According to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune, George suffered from a rolled ankle that led to his eventual absence from the game, though he returned and ended up finishing the contest out. As for Clarkson, his heel injury stems back to the Jazz's matchup vs. the Golden State Warriors and will be looked into further on Friday.
Both George and Clarkson emerged as starters for this one as Utah continues to navigate their injuries of Lauri Markkanen and Taylor Hendricks.
George finished his night with 15 points, four rebounds, five assists, and seven turnovers, while Clarkson had three points and three rebounds on a bleak 1-6 shooting clip. While a shaky outing, a long season ahead gives both players more than enough time to get back on track when it comes to the offensive side of the ball.
It remains to be seen if either will miss time going forward, but in the event either do free some minutes up, expect the Jazz to prioritize their young talent. Rookies Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski got some valuable runs as a starter during Thursday's game, and could continue to do so depending on how Utah's injury outlook shifts.
The Jazz will get back on the grind come Saturday night when they travel to take on the Denver Nuggets for their second road matchup of the 2024-25 season.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!