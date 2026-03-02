Trae Young Injury Update Has Big Utah Jazz Implications

It looks like the Utah Jazz will get to see Trae Young in his first-ever game as a part of the Washington Wizards.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Young is expected to make his team debut against the Jazz later this week when the Wizards are playing at home.

Washington Wizards star Trae Young will make his team debut on Thursday against the Utah Jazz at home. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2026

Young has been ruled out dating back to the end of December while he was still a part of the Hawks with what was labeled a knee/quadriceps injury, thus leaving him out for his past 30 possible regular season appearances with Atlanta and since being traded to Washington.

But now as we hit the beginning of March with just over a month left in the NBA's regular season calendar, it finally looks as if Young will get to take the floor once again, this time in the Wizards' red, white, and blue, and get to show it off against the Jazz for their first of two meetings within the month..

It's a major development for not only the Wizards to finally get their mid-season trade acquisition on the floor for his first game as a part of their roster, but also has some underlying implications for the Jazz and their ambitions moving forward this year as well.

How Trae Young's Return Impacts the Jazz

It's no secret that both the Jazz and the Wizards are honing in on this summer's NBA Draft Lottery as they close out the second half of the regular season, with focus squarely on where their first-round pick winds up coming out of it.

This season, thanks to a superb incoming draft class, has turned the bottom of the NBA standings into a bit of a shameless tank race. The Jazz have lost all four of their games dating back to the All-Star break and have since sunk to a bottom-five record in the league, seeing their draft lottery chances see a bit of a bump in the process.

However, the Wizards sit just one spot above the Jazz and 1.5 games ahead in current lottery standings. They, like the Jazz, have also lost each of their games since moving past the All-Star break, but will now seemingly be getting Young back into the fold as they're taking on Utah.

Feb 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) meets with the media during his first return to play the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It may not look like it on the surface, but Thursday's game between the Jazz and Wizards comes extremely important for both teams, but especially for Utah.

In the event the Jazz drop that game Young comes back into the mix, they'll be right on the cusp of claiming that bottom-four spot in the standings from Washington, and top-four odds in the draft with it. And that top-four spot becomes vital when focusing on the Jazz's top-eight protected pick currently with the OKC Thunder.

If Utah can fall within the bottom-four spots of the NBA standings, it guarantees that the team will retain their first-rounder later this summer, no matter how the lottery shakes out.

Even in the worst-case scenario that the Jazz fall completely out of the top four via luck of the lottery draw, they'll still be picking eighth, and thus, can come out of the other end of their tank-filled season while considering the year a success.

Of course, draft positioning and the bottom of the standings remain fluid around this time of year. But any leg up that the Jazz can find rolling into the final quarter of the regular season is crucial.

A loss against the Wizards, who are hunting the same top pick that the Jazz are, does just that. And that loss gets even simpler to picture when considering Young is healthy and back on the floor, and will likely be eager to start his time in Washington off on the right foot with a win in front of a home crowd.

Young could very well be on a minutes restriction for the Wizards in that first appearance, and may not wind up making much of a winning impact in game one of his tenure in Washington. But for Jazz fans, seeing his status improve should certainly capture immediate attention as to how that could impact their own standing as they enter crunch time for this year's race to the bottom of the league.