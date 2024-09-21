Insider Addresses Worries Over Jazz Retaining HC Will Hardy
The Utah Jazz are entering a critical year of their rebuild. After two years of roster reshuffling, the oddsmakers are projecting Utah to win fewer games than the 37 won in year one of breaking down the roster.
This is also year three of Jazz head coach Will Hardy's five-year contract, which was signed in 2022. So, with no progress in winning basketball games, is it plausible that Hardy might not want to stick around after his obligation to the Jazz has run its course? The topic came when Jazz beat writer Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune joined The Drive with Spence Checketts on ESPN 700. According to Larsen, Hardy’s situation isn’t overly concerning, but there could be a sense of urgency regarding Utah’s best player, Lauri Markkanen.
“In the end, I don't know if he [Will Hardy] wildly disagrees with the moves that the front office has made to get here,” Larsen said. “I think a lot of coaches would have demanded better talent or try to accelerate the rebuild. I think Will is pretty understanding, and maybe that's due to his youth of kind of where the Jazz are. So, I guess I’m less worried about Will than I am, say, about a Lauri Markkanen, who has a more limited prime left in his career. Will can coach until he's 60 and probably be pretty good.”
With Hardy being under club control for the foreseeable future, it’s not a situation that needs to be worried about today, but it certainly could be an issue down the road. Hardy has exceeded expectations regarding winning basketball games in back-to-back years and wouldn’t have a problem finding work if he felt his stay in Salt Lake City has run its course.
Regarding Markkanen, the Jazz must show some progress this season to keep their best player content. Markkanen has never participated in a playoff game during his seven-year career, and patience could run thin if he sees no light at the end of the tunnel after year three of the rebuild.
The key to taking the next step is acquiring an All-Star caliber player to pair up with Markkanen. Landing one in free agency is most likely not an option. The best players usually get re-signed before they hit the open market, and the ones that do make it to free agency are generally past their prime.
The Jazz have the assets to acquire an All-Star, but again, the opportunities haven’t been there. The most likely scenario is if one of Utah’s young draft picks emerges as a star or bottoming out for a top-5 pick in the 2025 NBA draft.
There are many unknowns and no guarantee that Utah will find that player before Hardy’s contract expires in 2027. However, Larsen still believes that despite the lack of clarity on Utah’s path to relevance, Hardy has the patience to see the rebuild through past his current deal.
“I think the Jazz are going to retain Will Hardy, and I think he's going to be on board,” Larsen said. “I think that kind of patience is an asset. I think he's pretty well equipped to deal with this, even though it's fair that, say, the first two years didn't give him as much fruit for year three or four as he might have hoped.”
Year three of the Hardy regime is just around the corner when the Jazz face the Memphis Grizzlies in their home opener on October 23.
