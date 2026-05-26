The Utah Jazz are now less than a month away from deciding who they'll be selecting in the 2026 NBA Draft with their number-two overall pick.

And the closer that the Jazz get to deciding who their next franchise cornerstone will be, it's starting to become clear who they'd like to get their hands on above any prospect on the board.

To no surprise, that'd be BYU forward AJ Dybantsa.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Jazz's desire to land Dybantsa in this year's draft might be "the worst-kept draft secret" in the league. However, it doesn't seem like Utah has an interest in making a major sacrifice to move up the board to number one and secure him.

"The Utah Jazz want AJ Dybantsa. This is the worst-kept draft secret around the NBA, other than the Sacramento Kings wanting Darius Acuff Jr," Siegel said.

"Although the Jazz do have the assets to put together a lucrative trade offer for the No. 1 pick, it doesn't appear (at least as of right now) that owner Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge, and Austin Ainge will be willing to sacrifice Ace Bailey and a slew of draft picks to move up and guarantee themselves Dybantsa."

Jazz's Desire for AJ Dybantsa Becoming Clear

It's an interesting situation the Jazz are put in if they really do have a clear affinity for Dybantsa.

And in reality, that serious appeal in the BYU product would make a ton of sense. He'd be an awesome fit on the wing who can develop into a real two-way difference-maker with an extensive history of playing in Utah both in prep school and in college.

Seeing that connection push forward into the NBA would be something out of a sports movie, so there's little doubt that if Ryan Smith and the Jazz had their way, Dybantsa would be staying put in-state.

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Brigham Young University Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts after making a three point basket against the Dayton Flyers in the second half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

But as of now, Dybantsa appears to be the clear favorite to end up number one with the Washington Wizards. And there doesn't appear to be any major traction on a deal to swap picks one and two thus far, even if the move has been discussed internally by the Jazz brass.

There is some hope the Wizards could still shift their line of thinking in the weeks ahead of June's draft, though.

Not only could they look deeper into a trade with the Jazz, even while not too expected by league execs, but they could land on another prospect at one.

Kansas' Darryn Peterson has seen buzz of being in play as the number-one pick as well, even while not exactly being the favorite. So the door still remains open for the top of the board to shift from the initial consensus.

What are the Chances Utah Ends Up With Dybantsa?

On the surface, the Jazz have two options to get Dybantsa: they can make that trade up the board with a bit of extra investment in the form of additional assets and players, or they can hope the Wizards pass on him at one for him to fall into two.

Both of those options, to this point, seem a little more unlikely than not. So there's a real chance that the Jazz are left without their desired target coming out of the draft, even if the fit makes a ton of sense on paper.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) drives against Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

The Jazz don't have to worry too much if Dybantsa gets swooped up ahead of them, though.

With as talented of a draft class as this one looks like at the top, securing either Peterson or Duke's Cameron Boozer would be seen as a major win for their future, no matter what. Getting the BYU product and potential best prospect on the board would is all gravy.

Time will tell if the Jazz can get lucky and land their number-one desired name in Dybantsa in next month's draft. And if they do, his presence might be able to make their future look a whole lot scarier than it already does.

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