The NBA rumor mill continues to churn out breadcrumbs concerning the Utah Jazz. The latest comes from Arizona Sports 98.7 FM talk show host John Gambadoro, who predicted where free agent point guard Kris Dunn might suit up next year.
"Utah is gonna keep him," Gambadoro said. "They can pay him more. Utah's gonna keep him. The Suns can only offer a vet minimum. Utah likes him. Look, he can't shoot. He's probably the third point guard on that team or battling to be number two, but either a two or three. Not a great decision-maker. He can dribble the ball, get in the paint, but you don't have to guard him. That's what's tough about getting a guy like that for the Suns. He's a guy that nobody's gonna guard him in a playoff game. He's not a point guard."
Whether Gambadoro has inside intel on the subject or he's giving his opinion isn't known, but Dunn remaining in Salt Lake City would be a nice signing for a team that could use some veteran leadership. Last season, the former lottery pick out of Providence averaged 5.4 points and 3.8 assists per game. Although these numbers don't jump off of the page, Dunn was very effective when called upon. In his defense, Dunn often had to defer minutes to the rookies in a year where player development trumped the need to win basketball games.
Utah was much better defensively when Dunn was on the court on a team with the worst defensive rating in the NBA. Arguably, Dunn is Utah's best wing defender. In fact, in 2020, he was one player removed from making the All-NBA Defensive Team, and last season made the 2022-23 G-League All-Defensive Team.
Dunn may not know where he'll be playing next year, but it's a foregone conclusion that he'll be picked up by somebody. This wasn't the case in the 2022-23 season when he had to earn his way back to the NBA through the G-League. From this point of view, it's hard to say if he'll be back.
There should be a handful of teams to make a run at the veteran, and one has to wonder if playing for a team during a rebuild is the right fit for a player that's going to have options. That said, Dunn is very aware of the uncertainty of his situation and addressed the unknown in his post-season press conference.
“I just let everything play itself out, " Dunn said. "I just stick on to what I can control and that’s my work during the summer. Just make sure I’m constantly putting in the work. I make sure to take care of my body, and whatever happens, I let God handle it."
Jazz fans should get closure on the matter soon enough when NBA teams can start negotiating with eligible players on June 30 and sign to contracts on July 6.
