Insider Shoots Down Suns Free Agent Possibility
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns were rumored to be a front-runner for Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn during the upcoming free agent cycle this summer.
Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro doesn't see that happening.
"Well, I did a little bit of checking on that. There was a story - rumors Jazz unrestricted free agent point guard emerging as top candidate to join the Phoenix Suns' backcourt, and here's what I found out," Gambo said on Burns and Gambo for Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM.
"Utah is gonna keep him. They can pay him more. Utah's gonna keep him. The Suns can only offer a vet minimum. Utah likes him. Look, he can't shoot. He's probably the third point guard on that team or battling to be number two, but either a two or three. Not a great decision-maker. He can dribble the ball, get in the paint, but you don't have to guard him. That's what's tough about getting a guy like that for the Suns. He's a guy that nobody's gonna guard him in a playoff game. He's not a point guard."
Point guard talk has been hefty in the Valley since the departure of Chris Paul last summer, and though the organization initially believed Devin Booker and Bradley Beal could carry those duties into the 2023-24 season, it's clear Phoenix may be eying other avenues.
The Suns are massively restricted in what exactly they can do in the free agency pool and trade market thanks to their positioning in the luxury tax.
Dunn - who just turned 30 - made $2.5 million last season with Utah and is a unrestricted free agent.