Insider Reveals Update on Jazz C Walker Kessler's Trade Status
The Utah Jazz are slowly creeping into one of the more critical points of their season as the NBA trade deadline looms just over one week away– adding fuel to their fire of rumors for several players on the roster.
However, one Jazz player mentioned within many rumors and league whispers in the weeks leading up to the league deadline likely won't be on the move after all, that being third-year center Walker Kessler.
A few teams around the league, most notably the Los Angeles Lakers, have remained eager to try and get the young Jazz big man on their roster ahead of the February 6th league cutoff. Yet, a new report from NBA insider Marc Stein throws some cold water on the chances of a move going down.
In Marc Stein's latest Substack, Kessler was dubbed "as close to unavailable as it gets" on the trade market, likely keeping his services in Salt Lake City for the foreseeable future.
"Yet league sources stressed over the weekend that the Lakers are not expected to join the hunt for either Vučević or Toronto’s Jakob Poeltl... while oft-suggested Lakers target Walter Kessler of theUtah Jazzis believed to as close to unavailable as it gets with less than 10 days to go before the trade deadline on Feb. 6 at 3 PM ET."- Marc Stein, via Substack
Kessler has been a productive part of the Jazz's regular season despite wins not piling up on the board. He's posting career-highs in points and rebounds, leading the NBA in field goal percentage, and still showing out as the best defensive player and overall anchor when on the floor. And at only 23 years old, his future in the league looks extremely bright.
For the Jazz to even entertain a deal for Kessler would take an impressive price to match, and it seems no team would be willing to do so, not even the Lakers.
Instead, the Jazz will likely try and look to trade veterans on the roster to contending teams in return for young players and/or picks. Look for deals involving Collin Sexton, John Collins, or Jordan Clarkson in the coming days as Utah and their front office attempt to keep pushing the needle forward in their long-winded rebuild.
