Jazz's Isaiah Collier Speaks Out After First Career Start vs. Spurs
As it was announced that second-year guard Keyonte George would be sidelined during the Utah Jazz's road matchup vs. the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night, it effectively opened the door for coach Will Hardy to give rookie Isaiah Collier the nod to start in the backcourt for the first time of his career.
It was only the second game Collier's laced up for during his rookie season, yet it wasn't the worst showing from the USC product during the Jazz's eventual 111-110 win over the Spurs. Collier posted seven points, six rebounds, and four assists, alongside a steal and a block.
"[When] I'm out there, it feels like I deserve to be here," Collier said after the Jazz's second victory of the season. "Like I said, I don't lack confidence at all. I just went out there and competed. I know what I'm capable of. I know what this team is capable of. So, we just went out there, competed from the start, and got the win."
While it wasn't the most ideal shooting night from Collier, as he posted an 0/6 clip from deep, his impact was still prevalent on both ends of the floor. It remains to be seen if George is set to miss any more time, but if he does, expect the Jazz rookie to be ready for the task once again.
Collier and the Jazz will have the opportunity to build off of their road win as they return home on Tuesday to play the Phoenix Suns, for what will be the first game of Utah's In-Season Tournament set of matchups.
