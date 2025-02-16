Former All-Star Goes Viral With Jazz G League Performance

Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas ) is cooking in the @nbagleague. In 7 games he’s averaging 28.6ppg 5.6ast and has scored 30+ five times. Dropped 40pts in his first game and had back to back games of 38pts and 36pts earlier this week 🔥



(💻 @IsaiahTaveras3 ) pic.twitter.com/z338Ck6W8v