Former All-Star Goes Viral With Jazz G League Performance
The Utah Jazz G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, got a vintage performance out of former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas this week.
During Friday's matchup between the Stars and the Miami Heat's affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Thomas suited up to post a strong stat line in 33 minutes –– 38 points, three rebounds, and five assists with six threes made on the night.
And of course, Thomas led the Stars to a victory as well, taking home a close win 120-118.
Thomas has started off this season's tenure with the Stars on fire, averaging 28.6 points through seven games on a 44.8% clip from the field, including three games scoring over 35.
After the stellar performance, Thomas was seen walking off with an embrace from Jazz CEO Danny Ainge, his general manager during his time as an All-NBA guard with the Boston Celtics.
Thomas was brought back onto the Jazz's G League squad for his second stint as he attempts to make another return to an NBA roster. The 36-year-old joined the Stars for a short time last season before joining the Phoenix Suns, and now, the two-time All-Star will attempt to make the return happen once more.
Thomas is a 12-year league veteran having over 550 games played in the league with career averages of 17.5 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists.
Thanks to the All-Star break, Thomas will have some much-deserved rest ahead of him before getting back into the mix to make another statement. The Stars' next matchup is scheduled for Friday, February 21st against the San Diego Clippers.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!