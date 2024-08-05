Jazz 2024-25 Preseason Schedule Revealed
Utah Jazz basketball feels like it's just around the corner. The Jazz have released their preseason schedule for the upcoming year starting with the home opener versus New Zealand on October 4.
There will be a total of six games played, three at home and three away. After New Zealand, the Jazz will host Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets. Utah's road opener is scheduled for October 10 versus the Dallas Mavericks, followed by another road game against the up-and-coming San Antonio Spurs.
Utah will finish the preseason with another road game against the Sacramento Kings and the home finale versus the Portland Trail Blazers.
There's been a lot of chatter regarding the Jazz in the rumor mill this offseason. However, it's been more talk than action. Many of the familiar should be back, including Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George, and Collin Sexton. Given the current state of the roster, it will be interesting to see what type of approach Utah will take to start the season.
There's certainly enough veteran talent to start the season where Utah should win some games. This doesn't bode well for the fans who want Utah to tank for a top-five pick. If there was a year to bottom out, this would be the one to do it. The 2025 draft class is projected to be loaded, led by University of Duke's Cooper Flagg.
In the two previous years, the Jazz waited until after the trade deadline to play for draft position. The highest draft pick the Jazz have received since the rebuild was the No. 9 selection (Taylor Hendricks) in 2023.
