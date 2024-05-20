Jazz Land 'Heady Defender' From Bulls in Latest Free Agency Prediction
The Utah Jazz are typically synonymous with being a team that's a bit quieter in terms of their activity on the NBA's free agency market. Without the benefit of landing in a large market like New York or Los Angeles, it can sometimes effectively give Salt Lake City some disadvantages when trying to bring in fresh, veteran talent.
However, this offseason presents a potentially different landscape for the Jazz. Holding upwards of $25 million in cap space for the approaching summer and a hunger to see significant roster improvement, there sits a chance that Danny Ainge and this Utah front office could act as players on this year's market.
Don't expect a LeBron James-caliber free agent to walk through the doors of Delta Center anytime soon (even though the Bronny news tended to start those conversations), but several contributing rotational pieces will be up for grabs that the Jazz will have the available stake to acquire.
Among those names we could see eventually linked to the Jazz could end up being Chicago Bulls' forward Patrick Williams. After spending his first four years pro in the Windy City, the 22-year-old will get an opportunity to see a new payday this offseason, and some like Utah as a potential landing spot.
In Bleacher Report's latest batch of NBA free agency predictions, Dan Favale linked Williams to sign an offer sheet with the Jazz in a move that would bring Utah an immensely impactful frontcourt defender.
"In the event [Lauri Markkanen] puts pen to paper for less than the max... Utah has more than enough scratch to inflate the cost of other teams' free agents—not unlike it did with Paul Reed last year. Team CEO Danny Ainge and general manager Justin Zanik should consider doing the same with Patrick Williams. Even with injuries galore in his rear view—including season-ending surgery on his left foot this year—Williams will require a hefty offer sheet to really put pressure on the Chicago Bulls. And there's no guarantee the folks in the Windy City match. They are the biggest wild cards this offseason, and Williams has yet to establish himself as a higher-volume offensive threat. Utah doesn't need to care. The 22-year-old is a heady defender and capable of rumbling with bigger wings and forwards."
Working out an extension for Lauri Markkanen will be at the forefront of the priorities for the Jazz this summer, but the second entry on that list should revolve around getting better defenders on this roster. This squad finished last season as the worst-ranked defensive team in the NBA, which doesn't quite generate a recipe for winning basketball. Utah will have to make some stout improvements on that side of the ball, and a signing of Williams could do just that.
Williams is a lengthy, 6-foot-7 forward who posted nearly a steal and a block per game last season, albeit during a campaign that was cut short after 43 games due to undergoing foot surgery. He averaged 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists alongside an extremely complimentary 39.9% shooting from three-point range.
By gaining a two-way player like Williams who can stretch the floor and be a switchable defender on the other end, his signing could bring a strong boost of versatility that this Jazz roster lacked in 2023. Without much wing depth and a lack of defensive presence, it heavily limited Will Hardy's group to get consistent stops, especially in a star-studded Western Conference. This signing probably wouldn't turn this team into the number one defensive team overnight, but it would bring some much-needed strides forward.
There's still a bit of time to go until we see how this free agency period pans out for the Jazz, but bringing an offer sheet to the 2019 top-five pick is far from the worst decision on the table.
