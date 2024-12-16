Jazz- Clippers Injury Report: Multiple Contributors Status Updates
The 5-19 Utah Jazz will be back in action on Monday night against the 14-12 Los Angeles Clippers, with both teams looking to snap short losing streaks. Regarding health, the Jazz and Clippers are trending in opposite directions before this matchup.
The Jazz are as healthy as they’ve been all season, with most of their rotation pieces ready for the contest. This health could be due to their added rest after missing out on the NBA Cup this week.
Jordan Clarkson is listed as questionable with the plantar fasciitis he’s been dealing with throughout the year. Clarkson was able to play in the team’s last contest and showed no rust in his return. Clarkson led the team with 23 points.
Joining him on the injury list is veteran Svi Mykhailiuk, who has been ruled out due to a left groin strain. He has appeared in just six games for the Jazz this year.
Unfortunately, the Clippers' injury report is less fortuitous than Utah’s. Ruled out for the contest are Kawhi Leonard (knee), Terrence Mann (finger fracture), Derrick Jones Jr (hamstring strain), Kobe Brown (back), PJ Tucker, and Cam Christie (G-League).
Leonard still has yet to make his season debut. The veteran forward is working his way back from the knee issues that have unfortunately become all too common throughout the latter part of his career. The 33-year-old is one of the best players in the world when healthy.
With Leonard, Mann, and Jones all out, the Clippers wing depth will be put to the test. They will ultimately have to lean on Nicolas Batum, Amir Coffey, and Jordan Miller to step up.
A notable return to the lineup for the Jazz is rookie lottery pick Cody Williams, who was recalled from the G-League on Sunday. Williams last played with the Jazz on November 23rd. Brice Sensabaugh and Johnny Juzang have been given extended roles in his absence. It will be worth monitoring whether or not Williams is given minutes right away on the rebuilding Jazz squad.
Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 pm MT.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!