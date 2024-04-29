Jazz G Collin Sexton Says Utah Is ‘Building a Winning Culture'
Despite the win-loss record failing to go the way of the Utah Jazz this season for the second year in a row, there's still an immense amount of optimism to when looking at the future aspirations of this group.
Armed with a treasure trove of draft picks and a number of bright young players on the squad already, this unit is on the right track to slowly putting together a team who's ready to win games real soon.
And when you ask guard Collin Sexton what the future of this team holds, he feels a pretty similar sentiment. During his end-of-season presser, he dished his overall evaluation of his and the Jazz's 2023-24 campaign, where he labeled the year as a solid performance.
"I feel like I would evaluate [the season] as a pretty good one," Collin said. "First, I would say staying healthy. That would be the number one evaluation. Then, number two is just getting better as the season progressed in all categories. I feel like the start of the season, I started to figure it out. Figuring out how Will [Hardy] wanted me to play, and started to figure out what this team needed from me. Then, over the season, and how the games just stacked up, I just continued to get better, and continued to get better every single night."
After completing his second full year in Salt Lake City, the six-year league veteran had a bit of a resurgence by reclaiming an ability as a strong volume scorer, along with improving his playmaking sense. Sexton was also able to have a notably healthy season, as well as he appeared in 78 games across the year, the second-most of his career, right behind his full 82-game rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
While we did see Sexton put together a successful year, the Jazz still finished under .500 for the second season in a row, something this franchise hasn't seen since the 2014-15 season. The rebuild continues to be forecasted as being on the right pace, but some pieces still need to come together for Utah to have some stake in a tightly-contested Western Conference.
Collin later went on to express confidence in the Jazz's front office and their ability to put together a formidable group to win more games moving forward, even if the process may require some patience.
"I know for sure that's what [the front office] is building," Sexton said, "They're building a winning culture around here ,and putting guys in this building that want to be here. At the end of the day, sometimes it is tough. Sometimes it takes it's time, but you can tell that the moves that they're making and things that they're doing are showing that we're doing to move in the right direction. It's going to be fun for many, many years to come."
Throughout this offseason, expect the Jazz executives, headlined by Danny Ainge, Justin Zanik, and Ryan Smith, to be aggressive in their pursuit of getting one step closer to building a championship-caliber roster in Salt Lake City.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!