Jazz Draft Prospects to Keep an Eye On
The upcoming Jazz season is ultimately a success or failure based on how the young players on the roster develop and establish themselves as key pieces of the future and how the NBA draft lottery balls bounce in May. Because of this, it’s never too early to see the heralded prospects that could find themselves in Jazz Purple next year. Let’s start with five domestic prospects who could pique the team’s interest after a rebuilding campaign.
Cooper Flagg: 6’9 Forward, Duke
Let’s start with the obvious one. Given his elite defensive skillset, motor, and growing offensive game, Flagg is already pegged as the clear-cut number-one prospect in the 2025 draft. After all, Flagg joined Team USA’s select team this summer and held his own against a team full of superstars.
Flagg is still just 17 and still has plenty of room to grow as a shot creator. Despite this, the 6’9 forward heads to Duke with lofty expectations and the talent to exceed them.
Ace Bailey: 6’10 Wing, Rutgers
A silky smooth shot creator off the wing, Bailey is the guy I think can push Flagg for the number one spot when June rolls around. The Gatorade Player of the Year in Georgia, Bailey averaged a ridiculous 33.4 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 2.1 blocks per game during his high school season.
Questions about Bailey center around his decision-making with the ball and tendency to settle for tough contested shots. Despite this, I’m sky-high on the wing and think he’s exactly the player that would jumpstart this Jazz rebuild.
VJ Edgecombe: 6’3 Wing, Baylor
An athletic freak packed into an undersized frame for a wing, Edgecombe is one of the most exciting prospects to watch in the entire class. His aggressive scoring display was put on full display this summer for Team Bahamas in the Olympic Qualifiers.
He’s a bit limited right now as a creator, though this becomes much cleaner if he tightens his handle with the ball. His effortless athleticism and bounce are special, though. Could he further strengthen the draft connection between the Jazz and Baylor guards?
Dylan Harper: 6’6 Guard, Rutgers
Bailey’s teammate in New Jersey for the upcoming season, Dylan Harper, is a jumbo ball handler who creates offense for himself and others at will. The son of Ron Harper will look to lead Rutgers to success in the B1G this season as their primary offensive creator. Concerns with Harper center around his burst and ability to create separation. However, if he can douse this narrative, he will have a great argument for being the first guard off the board come draft night.
Tre Johnson: 6’6 Wing, Texas
Johnson is a polarizing prospect amongst draft experts early in this cycle. Despite this, I am bullish on his ability to create offense at a high level, as he is one of the best pure scorers in the class.
Where he ultimately rises or falls will depend on his ability to create separation, score efficiently, and defend. If he hits, though, his offensive upside is up there with the best in this class.
