Jazz's Keyonte George Gets Jumped in Most Improved Player Race

The Utah Jazz's budding star guard Keyonte George has fallen a bit further in this year's Most Improved Player race.

According to odds provided by FanDuel Sportsbook, George is currently ranked with the fourth-highest odds in the field (+1500) to come away with the Most Improved Player award at the end of the season— a spot below his top-three ranking coming into the All-Star break.

The one player to leap over George in those odds? None other than former Jazz guard, and now Atlanta Hawks guard, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who's begun to turn a notable corner in his development this year as a part of a now Trae Young-less backcourt, ranks with the third-highest odds (+1100) amongst the field, and now could be building momentum for those MIP honors.

The two leading the pool still remains the pair of favorites that have continued to lead the pack–– Deni Avdija (-125) of the Portland Trail Blazers, and Alexander-Walker's Hawks' teammate, Jalen Johnson (+200) –– both of which are coming off first-time All-Star appearances this past weekend.

For Keyonte George, though, he's now got some notable ground to make up if he wants to add to his trophy case at the end of the year. But in reality, his decline in odds could just be bracing for the inevitable.

Why Keyonte George Is Trending Out of the MIP Race

When looking at George's raw numbers, there's a real case to be made that none in the league has made a much bigger leap than the Jazz guard has to borderline starter to All-Star-quality.

In 48 appearances this season, George is averaging career numbers across the board with 23.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists a night in just under 34 minutes per game— developing and refining his ability as a scorer, passer, and even defender that's cemented him as a core part of Utah's roster moving forward.

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) reacts after making a three point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

That, on paper, is quite an appealing Most Improved Player case, even without an All-Star nod on his resume like the two favorites leading the field. But when looking at what's ahead for George's season, with just around 25 games left to go on the calendar, is where his chances get dicey.

George is now on track to miss his fourth straight game coming out of the All-Star break with an ankle injury, thus making for his seventh missed showing in the past eight games of the Jazz's season, and raises some bigger-picture questions about how the Jazz may approach his usage moving forward.

As the Jazz are doing what they can while finishing out this season to maximize their draft lottery odds, it's easy to expect them to be extra cautious bringing their star guard back into the lineup quicker than necessary.

Even when he is 100%, he'll be eligible to rest multiple games down the final few weeks while avoiding the NBA's Player Participation Policy by not being selected as an All-Star. So if able to take advantage of doing so, the Jazz might pounce on that opportunity.

With that in mind, being inactive hurts his Most Improved Player candidacy more than anything. As the saying goes: availability is the best availability, and without a chance to have the same resume of games played as his competitors, combined with being on a losing team, it'd take a major jump for George to build the right momentum to get into the thick of being a favorite in the coming weeks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.