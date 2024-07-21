Jazz C Drew Eubanks Breaks Silence on Suns Breakup
It's been a busy summer for the Utah Jazz regarding the rumor mill, but despite much chatter, it's been a quiet offseason in Salt Lake City. The biggest addition to the roster via free agency has been Drew Eubanks. The six-year veteran declined his player option of 2.6 million with the Phoenix Suns and signed a 2-year deal worth 10 million to come to Salt Lake City.
The 2023-24 season was somewhat disappointing for Eubanks. He only logged 15.6 minutes a game and averaged 5.1 points while grabbing 4.3 rebounds. The Suns' season ended in a four-game first-round sweep versus the Minnesota Timberwolves, in which Eubanks didn't play in the final contest.
Despite a disappointing season and the decision to part ways with Phoenix, there were no hard feelings to his prior team. Eubanks sounded off on the reasons for his departure after signing with Utah.
“The interest was always there for me to return (to Phoenix). The notion of it being a ‘mutual split’ is just factually false. There were a lot of conversations about me coming back this next year from the moment the season ended and into free agency. At the end of the day, there were other opportunities and I had to make the best decision for myself and my family. Loved my year in Phoenix.”
Financially, the transition was the right move for Eubanks. He doubled his salary for the 2023-24 season, and at the age of 27, there's still time for another big payday when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2026. However, he is going to a franchise that's in the midst of a rebuild, which might not bode well for a veteran who may have to defer his minutes to some of the Jazz players that are still developing.
Looking at the Jazz depth chart, Eubanks is the third center behind John Collins and Walker Kessler. Also, earning minutes at the power forward position is most likely not in the cards. Jazz head coach Will Hardy will want his forwards to be able to space the floor with the three-point shot in the five-out offense he likes to run. Last season, Eubanks attempted only three shots from long distance.
With Utah's roster shaping up, Eubanks is on track to play the role that Omer Yurtseven did last season. Despite no clear path to playing time on the court, Eubanks is excited about the new opportunity with the rebuilding Jazz.
"I'm really excited about getting to Utah and getting to play with that group. It's a young, talented, and competitive group that I think I'll fit right in with.”
The Jazz could use some veteran presence, considering they'll have five players on the roster drafted since 2023. Eubanks offers experience on a team where he'll be the third oldest player behind Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson. It won't be long before Jazz fans can get more acquainted with Eubanks. The regular season is just three months away.
