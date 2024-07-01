Report: Jazz Expected to Release 3-Year Veteran
It's been a busy couple of days at Utah Jazz HQ. The day after Utah decided to part ways with Kira Lewis Jr. and Micha Potter, it was announced that the Jazz expect to release veteran center Omer Yurtseven. NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news via X on Sunday.
Yurtseven spent only one year in Salt Lake City and never gained any traction in his short time as a Jazzman. When Yurtseven saw the court, he put up respectable numbers. In 44 games he averaged 4.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while just logging 11 minutes per contest.
Yurtseven was always stuck between a rock and a hard place as a Jazzman. To start the season, when Utah was attempting to win games, he was the third-string center. Playing time became even more difficult when the Jazz became sellers at the trade deadline. With developing players becoming a first priority, it was apparent that his time in Salt Lake City was most likely ending.
This season, playing time at the center position will be competitive. Utah currently has John Collins, Walker Kessler, and newly drafted rookie Kyle Filipowski battling for minutes on the court. Also, second-year Jazzman Taylor Hendricks could play center if Utah decides to go that route.
It shouldn't take long for Yurtseven to find work. Over his career, he's averaged 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest. At only 26 years old, he's proven his worth, and there still could be some room to grow. Happy Trails to the three-year veteran.
