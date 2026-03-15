The Utah Jazz will be without another piece of their frontcourt against the Sacramento Kings over the weekend.

According to an update from the Jazz's injury report, second-year big man Kyle Filipowski has been downgraded to out due to rest.

Kyle Filipowski (rest) listed out for Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 15, 2026

Filipowski being forced out actually makes for his second missed game of the season for the Jazz, with his last absence coming way back in the middle of November against the LA Lakers, making for a rare time that fans won't see the former Duke Blue Devil out on the floor throughout the 2025-26 campaign.

It also means that Jazz head coach Will Hardy will be forced to switch up his rotation a bit further without Filipowski in the mix, who's been a starter in Utah's frontcourt for the past 11 games of the year.

Kyle Filipowski Ruled Out for Second Game This Season

Not often do you see an NBA team rest a second-year big man, typically in the rotation, in any regular-season game, especially for one that hasn't cracked over 30 minutes in his last regular-season outings.

But, considering where the Jazz stand in their current lottery odds with just a month to go in the season, and now with the Kings on deck who have one of the worst records in the NBA, you can connect the dots as to why Utah is opting to rest quality, healthy players in games like this, even if they might be just 22 years old.

Filipowski has played in 66 games throughout the season averaging 10.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists a night while shooting 49.5% from the field and 34.5% from the field in the process.

Mar 7, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (22) drives against Milwaukee Bucks center/forward Myles Turner (3) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

In the last 11 games, he's been elevated into the starting lineup. Filipowski has shown out to be rather productive in those opportunities.

Playing just under 27 minutes a night, he's averaging 14.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and nearly a block a game— making an impact all around the floor, shooting efficiently 54.0-37.8-82.0 splits in the process.

That productive streak will now be put on pause for now, though, and leaves the Jazz with an even further depleted lineup from what they were expected to have entering the night.

Keyonte George is out with a hamstring injury. Ace Bailey could be out with a concussion suffered from the last game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Lauri Markkanen is still out with a hip issue. All of Jaren Jackson, Walker Kessler, and Jusuf Nurkic are out with their respective season-ending injuries as well.

Therefore, expect the Jazz to roll out a frontcourt with either Kevin Love or two-way signee Oscar Tshiebwe as their starters at the five, and all hands on deck to ensure they walk out of Sacramento being another step closer to retaining their first-round pick, and getting the best odds at a top prospect in this summer's draft afterwards.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Kings lands at 8 p.m. MT on Sunday in Golden One Center, making for the last time these two will meet until next season.