Jazz Facing Big Conundrum With Collin Sexton
Trade possibilities with the mainstream media continue to circulate surrounding the Utah Jazz. This one involves CBS Sports NBA writer Sam Quinn labeling the second-year Jazzman as “Possibly gettable for the right price” via trade.
“Sexton thrived as a starter when Utah was actually trying to win, but he still heard his name plenty around the trade deadline. With Keyonte George primed to take over as Utah's primary offensive guard, Sexton could still fit in a smaller role, but he's too valuable to be traded just for the sake of trading him. The Jazz will need a worthwhile offer to consider it.”
Sexton was one of Utah’s few bright spots in his second year in Salt Lake City. He averaged an efficient 18.7 points and 4.9 assists per contest, but more importantly, led Utah in games played with 78. Before this last season, Sexton was frequently bitten by the injury bug and, for the time being, has put his durability concerns to rest.
Sexton is under club control through the 2025-26 season, and the Jazz face a real conundrum regarding his future. Sexton has proven that he would start for most NBA franchises, but with only two years left on his contract, the Jazz may be better suited to upgrade the shooting guard position for a player who can give Will Hardy’s group a boost on the defensive side of the court.
The Jazz ranked last in the league in defensive rating, and their backcourt was the main culprit in those results. The combination of Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and Keyonte George didn’t provide enough resistance to their opponents, and Utah fixing that problem is surely high on its list of improving the roster.
If an upgrade to the shooting guard position does occur, this doesn’t necessarily mean Sexton’s days are numbered in Salt Lake City. Sexton could still revert to being Utah’s sixth man of the future.
Sexton can provide energy and versatility coming off the bench, and his defensive liabilities can be somewhat masked by aligning those minutes when the opponent's best offensive players are on the bench. Sexton would be considered a top-five reserve in the league if Utah decided to go in that direction.
Moving forward, the Jazz are in a good position. They don’t have to make any decisions this offseason. However, if Sexton is still rostered next season, Utah will be forced to decide.
Based on Sexton only being 25 years old and recent production, he’ll command more money than he’s making in his current contract. So, is it in Utah’s best interest to sign him to a long-term contract in which he’ll be making north of 20 million a year? Maybe the right play is to cut bait this offseason and get some assets back while his contract is still team-friendly.
Either way, the Jazz have options and don’t need to act unless an offer presents itself. Sexton has quickly become a fan-favorite in his short time in Utah, and time will tell if a decision regarding his future will be made this offseason.
