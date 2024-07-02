Jazz Fan-Favorite Signs With Clippers
Kris Dunn's time with the Utah Jazz is coming to an end. According to Chris Haynes of The Bleacher Report, Dunn has reached an agreement with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Dunn was a pleasant surprise in his short time with the Jazz. Despite giving up playing time to the youth movement, the defensive-minded veteran performed well when asked during the 2023-24 season. In 66 games, he averaged 5.2 points and 3.8 assists in 18.9 minutes per contest.
Utah was much better defensively when Dunn was on the court on a team with the worst defensive rating in the NBA. Arguably, Dunn was Utah's best wing defender. In fact, in 2020, he was one player removed from making the All-NBA Defensive Team, and last season made the 2022-23 G-League All-Defensive Team.
Despite his success in Salt Lake City, re-signing Dunn never made much sense. Utah will focus on player development this season, and Dunn taking a backseat to the rookies for minutes just wasn't in the cards. Utah has drafted three guards in the first round over the last two years.
This development also opens up a door for Isaiah Collier. Second-year Jazzman Keyonte George is penciled in as the starter this, but they'll be minutes up for grabs after that. Unless Utah signs a point guard in free agency, expect Collier to have a shot at making the rotation to start the season.
The Dunn news does feel like the calm before the storm. Whether Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton remain with the franchise is unknown. Social media is being dominated by rumors of Utah breaking down the roster again as it enters its third year of rebuilding. Answers could be coming this week.
