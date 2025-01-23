Jazz GM Justin Zanik Explains Logic Behind Trade with Suns
This exchange can be chalked up as less is more. On Tuesday, the Utah Jazz made their first in-season trade of the year. Utah traded three first-round picks to the Phoenix Suns for a 2031 unprotected first-rounder.
The picks Utah is sacrificing are tied to the least favorable selections of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves that were received in the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert trades in 2022. Jazz GM Justin Zanik explained the logic behind the decision during the Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday night when he joined Craig Bolerjack on the live broadcast.
“The three picks we traded have no chance to be the No. 1 pick, and this one does,” Zanik explained on the broadcast. “We’ve always talked about bites at the apple or more swings in the draft, but it is also about the quality of the swings, and this is, in my opinion, the most valuable asset on the market right now.”
Considering the Jazz have six draft picks rostered from the last two seasons, this trade did make a lot of sense. NBA rosters are limited to 15 players during the regular season, plus three players on two-way contracts, expanding each team's roster to 18 maximum. The Jazz had to move some of their future selections at some point.
Utah is banking that the Suns will be in the lottery in 2031. Kevin Durant will be long gone in 2031, and Devin Booker will be 34. With the Suns likely sacrificing more draft capital to upgrade its roster this season, that could turn into a coveted pick.
There's also a good chance the Jazz could flip that pick before it's time to cash in. At some point, the Jazz may upgrade the roster via trade. Not counting their picks, the selections with the most value are the Sun's pick and the 20297 first-round pick via the Los Angeles Lakers (top-4 protected).
The Jazz are likely not done dealing this year. John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton are the names swirling around the rumor mill. However, Jazz fans can't expect too much in return. Sexton is the only player where it's plausible to net a first-round pick in return.
Lauri Markjanen is the only Jazz player guaranteed to be on Utah’s roster post-trade deadline. Utah's best player can't be traded until after the six-month mark of signing his extension. Markkanen signed his contract on August 7 with the February 6 trade deadline in mind.
Speaking of the trade deadline, it's only two weeks away. We can expect the Jazz to be heavily involved leading up to deadline day.
