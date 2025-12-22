Utah Jazz Announce Update on Lauri Markkanen's Injury

The Utah Jazz dropped some positive news on the status of Lauri Markkanen.

According to the Jazz's latest injury report update, Markkanen has been upgraded to available vs. the Denver Nuggets after missing his past two games due to right groin injury management.

Jazz Injury Report:



*AVAILABLE - Lauri Markkanen (right groin; injury management)



OUT - Elijah Harkless (G League)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - Kevin Love (rest)



OUT - Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



OUT - John… — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 22, 2025

Markkanen had missed out on the Jazz's action at home against the Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic while he was managing said minor injury, but now as Utah heads on the road to face Nikola Jokic and Co. in Denver, he'll now be ready to go; undoubtedly a big addition back to the Jazz's lineup.

Markkanen has been putting together a career-best season during his fourth year in Utah, averaging 27.6 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.9% from three, being a pivotal piece in the Jazz's better-than-expected start, and proving his down year of production from his 2024-25 campaign was just a one-off.

Dec 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) warms up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

With Markkanen back, it'll slot him back into his usual spot within the starting five, placing next to Ace Bailey and Jusuf Nurkic in the frontcourt, while Kyle Filipowski likely heads back down to the second unit after filling in during the Jazz star's absence.

Utah will still be without the services of Kevin Love for this one against Denver due to rest, meaning Filipowski will be expected to have some run at the five spot behind Nurkic to bring that necessary size and depth.

The Nuggets will be dealing with a few injuries on their end, such as Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, who are still forced out until after the holidays for their respective extended injuries. Peyton Watson is also in question with a right trunk contusion, a minor issue that's kept him out of Denver’s rotation for the past two games.

The Jazz and Nuggets will tip off at 7 p.m. MT on the road in Ball Arena, where Utah will attempt to rebound from their last tough loss to Orlando against one of the best teams in the Western Conference this season.

