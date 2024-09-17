Jazz Great Andrei Kirilenko Reveals Toughest Matchup in Practice
Many household names spent most of their careers playing for the Utah Jazz. One that will never be forgotten is former All-Star and defensive wizard Andrei Kirilenko from Russia. Kirilenko spent ten seasons in Utah before finishing his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Jersey Nets.
Kirilenko played in the John Stockton and Karl Malone eras but also had good seasons when former All-Stars Carlos Boozer and Deron Williams spearheaded the Jazz. Despite playing with a couple of Hall of Famers, neither Malone nor Stockton were Kirilenko's most challenging matchup in practice.
According to Kirilenko, the hardest matchup at practice he faced was DeShawn Stevenson. Kirilenko shared his insight when he joined The Knuckleheads Podcast with Jason Richardson and Darius Miles.
"D-Steve [Deshawn Stevenson], he was like explosive [and] great defensively. He was like standing on his feet [and] I was like — I couldn't beat him when we had the one-on-one drill. You like [to] dribble the ball, and he was always in front of you. Oh my God — this is amazing speed. The explosiveness — anytime he got the ball, it’s like Vince Carter. You can't let him get the chance to put his foot close to the rim. You have to be there, otherwise you're going to be posterized."
Stevenson is somewhat of a surprise considering all the greats in which he played with while in Utah. However, Stevenson was an electric presence on the court. He spent 3+ years with the Jazz before being traded to the Orlando Magic in 2004.
His time in Utah was short due to not seeing eye-to-eye with then head coach Jerry Sloan. In return for Stevenson, the Jazz obtained sharp shooter Gordon Giricek.
As for Kirilenko, the Jazz got a steal when they drafted him 24th in the 2001 NBA draft. Always a fan favorite, Kirilenko played the last time the Jazz were in the Western Conference Finals in 2007 with Boozer and Williams.
Also, Kirilenko would have faired well in today's NBA. He is exactly what the Jazz need on the current roster. Utah has lacked an athletic wing that can impose his will on the opponent's best offensive threat. Cody Williams and Taylor Hendricks are candidates to fill that role, but it's a long way to be put in the same conversation as one of the greatest Jazz players ever to do it on both ends of the court.
Patrick Byrnes is the Deputy Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz.