Jazz-Grizzlies Injury Report: Multiple Players Status in Question
The Utah Jazz continue their road trip as they are set to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday evening. The Grizzlies sit near the top of the Western Conference, while the Jazz are bringing it up the rear. The Jazz will be missing a handful of key pieces, making securing a victory even tougher.
Here’s the latest update on Utah's team’s injury report.
Utah Jazz Injury Report:
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis)
John Collins: Out (Illness)
Johnny Juzang: Out (Right-hand fracture)
Micah Potter: Out (G-League)
Brice Sensabaugh: '(Right ankle sprain)
Collin Sexton: Available
Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G-League)
Cody Williams: Out (Left ankle sprain)
The Grizzlies are coming off a 139-126 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. The team hasn't released an official injury report. However, the Grizzlies are trending to be shorthanded. Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Santi Aldama, and Jake LaRavia were absent in Friday night's win.
Injuries have been a theme for the Jazz this season. After a one-game return to the lineup, John Collins has been ruled out again, though this time due to an illness. The veteran forward has been terrific this season for the rebuilding Jazz. This has led to speculation that he could get moved to a contending team in the upcoming weeks.
It looks like second-year wing Brice Sensabaugh could make his return to the lineup after missing Utah’s last game with a sprained ankle. Sensabaugh has played well in recent weeks off of Will Hardy’s bench.
It appears that Jordan Clarkson is progressing towards a return from the foot injury that has hampered him this season. While he’s still listed as out, we could see him back in the lineup within the next couple of weeks.
Despite the absence of Cody Williams, the Jazz will continue to rely on their youth. It will be a good chance for Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski to measure up against fellow rookies Jaylen Wells and Zach Edey. Both youngsters have been key contributors on a good Grizzlies team.
Top-off is scheduled for 6:00 pm MT.
