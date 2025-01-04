Jazz-Heat Injury Report: Jimmy Butler Suspension Details
The Utah Jazz and Miami Heat are set to play for the first time this season on Saturday night. The Jazz are looking to snap a five-game losing streak while the Heat look to get back into the winner's column after a defeat their last time out. For the Heat to get a victory, they’ll have to do so without their best player.
The Heat announced that Jimmy Butler is suspended for ‘conduct detrimental to the team.’ The suspension will last for seven games.
This is Butler’s sixth season in what has been a wildly successful run with the Miami Heat. Despite this success, Butler and the Heat have not agreed to a long-term contract extension, something Butler has reportedly been eyeing. The 35-year-old can enter free agency after this season.
The Heat will also be without Josh Richardson (heel inflammation) and Dru Smith (Achilles surgery). Otherwise, the Heat are healthy for the contest, which is a good sign if their depth is tested in the wake of the Butler situation.
Miami is 17-15, which is good for sixth in the Eastern Conference, thanks largely to Tyler Herro. The guard is having a career year and has taken over the reins as the team’s number-one scorer, even when Butler plays.
For Utah, John Collins is questionable for the game due to the left hip contusion that has kept him out of the team’s last five games. Additionally, rookie Cody Williams is out for the contest as he is assigned to the team’s G-League affiliate.
If Collins cannot go along with Williams’ absence, the Jazz will be forced to lean on a mixture of veteran and youth to fill the rotational void. Third-year wing Johnny Juzang has started the past two games and played well with the opportunity.
The Jazz remain in 14th place in the Western Conference at 7-25. They have been more competitive than their record would suggest in recent weeks though.
Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 pm MT.