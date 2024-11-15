Jazz Hold Off Mavs, 115-113: Key Takeaways in Dramatic Win
The Utah Jazz picked up their third win of the season in dramatic fashion on Thursday night against the Dallas Mavericks, 115-113. With the game tied in the final seconds, Jordan Clarkson found John Collins wide open under the basket for the game-winning bucket. The win was the team’s first at home this season and had two major themes that helped the Jazz secure the win.
Bright Youth Flashes
The team's youth showed up in a major way tonight, especially through the first three quarters. Kyle Filipowski poured in 14 points and seven rebounds on a very efficient 6-for-10 shooting night. Flip found himself back in the starting lineup alongside Lauri Markkanen and John Collins. By starting Filipowski, the Jazz’s first group got an infusion of playmaking, rebounding, and overall scoring. Flip has been one of the brightest spots early in the season for the Jazz and continued to showcase that tonight.
Keyonte George again played well tonight. His six assists led the team, and he had one of his most efficient shooting nights of the young season, going 4-for-7 from deep and 5-for-10 overall. The second-year guard looked engaged defensively and consistently set his teammates up offensively.
Both Isaiah Collier and Cody Williams showed flashes off the bench tonight. Collier’s 3 steals helped get the Jazz some easy buckets out in transition. Williams looked more aggressive with his new substitution pattern, a good sign going forward.
Veterans Put it Away
John Collins has had an exceptional start to the year. He poured in 28 points, 9 boards, and 3 assists tonight in yet another inspiring performance. His energy has been contagious for the youthful Jazz whether he’s starting or coming off the bench.
Alongside him was former 6th Man of the Year, Jordan Clarkson. JC went for 20 points in the win and made numerous clutch plays down the stretch to help the Jazz prevail. The most consequential of those plays saw Clarkson lull superstar Luka Doncic to sleep and fire a pass right behind him.
For a couple of vets that could be available on the trade market later this year, both made convincing cases of their value within this league.
Overall
Tonight showed what a mixture of talented youth and veteran leadership can look like on a rebuilding squad. The contributions from the rookies in particular should make fans feel good. There will be plenty of nights that don’t go the Jazz’s way in the future, but tonight a win feels pretty good. The Jazz will be back in action Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings.
