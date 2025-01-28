Jazz in Full-Tank Mode with Latest Injury Report
The Utah Jazz continue to be loose with the injury report in their quest to maximize their lottery odds. Heading into Tuesday night’s contest with the Golden State Warriors, Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Johnny Juzang are out.
The aggressive tanking strategy has been working for Utah. Where it stands today, the Jazz have the second-best lottery odds. However, they will need to continue to lose games at an alarming rate to stay at two. They’re only ½ game removed from the three spot and 2.5 games from four.
On the surface, the Jazz are in full tank mode. However, it’s plausible the Jazz don't want to take any chances on players getting hurt before the February 6 trade deadline. Rumors have been circulating around Kessler, Collins, and Clarkson regarding potential trades since the start of the season.
Either way, desperate times call for desperate matters. Utah hasn't fared well in the NBA lottery since starting its rebuild two years ago. The highest selections Utah has been awarded is the No. 9 pick in 2023 (Taylor Hendricks) and the No. 10 in 2024 (Cody Williams).
Despite not being unmotivated to win games, there are still reasons to tune in when Urah plays. The youth movement is alive and well in Salt Lake City. Some of their younger players have made some progress. Most notably, Brice Sebsabaugh, Isaiah Collier, and Keyonte George are progressing toward being a part of Utah’s future rotation.
The Warriors will also be without a couple of key contributors. Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga were declared out on Monday evening. Tip-off tonight is at 8:00 pm MT.
