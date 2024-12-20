Inside The Jazz

Jazz's Jordan Clarkson Ejected for Almost Fighting Pistons Rookie

The Utah Jazz veteran got tossed out of the game on Thursday night.

Jared Koch

Nov 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

It was nothing short of a hectic night at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Among a list of viral moments during the Utah Jazz's matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Jordan Clarkson might've taken home the award as the most unhinged part of the night for his role in an almost-fight with rookie Ron Holland.

During the last two minutes of the third quarter, Clarkson got bumped by Pistons' big man Paul Reed after an under-the-basket layup, when the Jazz guard responded by bumping Reed back. Then, Holland came to his veteran's defense.

Holland pushed Clarkson and got in his face, which was met seconds later with the two promptly squaring up for a fight.

Collin Sexton and Marcus Sasser came to the scene to stop Holland and Clarkson from making any additional moves, and the two then saw their second-half ejection in the minutes following.

Shockingly, it wasn't the first time we've seen Clarkson squaring up to fight an opposing player mid-game in a Utah uniform. In 2022, the Jazz guard got into a similar situation with Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga, and in 2023, the same happened with Memphis Grizzlies big Jaren Jackson Jr.

At this point, it may just be a yearly phenomenon for Jordan Clarkson to almost fight somebody in the middle of the season.

This game vs. Detroit was Clarkson's second since returning from his lengthy foot injury. He finished with three points, five rebounds, and one assist. During his 15 appearances for the Jazz this season, the former Sixth Man of the Year has averaged 15.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

It remains to be seen if Clarkson will receive additional punishment from the league for his role in the skirmish. If so, the decision would likely come before the Jazz's next road battle on Saturday vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.

Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News