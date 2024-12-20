Jazz's Jordan Clarkson Ejected for Almost Fighting Pistons Rookie
It was nothing short of a hectic night at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.
Among a list of viral moments during the Utah Jazz's matchup against the Detroit Pistons, Jordan Clarkson might've taken home the award as the most unhinged part of the night for his role in an almost-fight with rookie Ron Holland.
During the last two minutes of the third quarter, Clarkson got bumped by Pistons' big man Paul Reed after an under-the-basket layup, when the Jazz guard responded by bumping Reed back. Then, Holland came to his veteran's defense.
Holland pushed Clarkson and got in his face, which was met seconds later with the two promptly squaring up for a fight.
Collin Sexton and Marcus Sasser came to the scene to stop Holland and Clarkson from making any additional moves, and the two then saw their second-half ejection in the minutes following.
Shockingly, it wasn't the first time we've seen Clarkson squaring up to fight an opposing player mid-game in a Utah uniform. In 2022, the Jazz guard got into a similar situation with Golden State Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga, and in 2023, the same happened with Memphis Grizzlies big Jaren Jackson Jr.
At this point, it may just be a yearly phenomenon for Jordan Clarkson to almost fight somebody in the middle of the season.
This game vs. Detroit was Clarkson's second since returning from his lengthy foot injury. He finished with three points, five rebounds, and one assist. During his 15 appearances for the Jazz this season, the former Sixth Man of the Year has averaged 15.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.
It remains to be seen if Clarkson will receive additional punishment from the league for his role in the skirmish. If so, the decision would likely come before the Jazz's next road battle on Saturday vs. the Brooklyn Nets.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!