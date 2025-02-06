Former Jazz Center Dealt to Pelicans in Latest Deadline Trade
A former member of the Utah Jazz found themselves as a part of one of the league's many big-time trades over the past week.
According to multiple sources, the Toronto Raptors have traded Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown, along with a first and second-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Brandon Ingram. The former Jazzman in this deal, Olynyk, spent around a season and a half in Utah (118 games) from 2022 to 2024.
During his time with the Jazz, Olynyk was a strong piece of their frontcourt as a versatile veteran, averaging 10.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on just over 25 minutes a night in his tenure.
Last year, Olynyk was traded with Ochai Agbaji at the deadline to Toronto in exchange for the pick that eventually became Isaiah Collier in last year's draft. Now, the 33-year-old finds his way into a deadline deal once again.
Olynyk has continued to be an effective part of Toronto's frontcourt this season when on the floor. In his 23 games, he's seen a bit lower numbers in his counting stats (7.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.3 APG), his efficiency has remained a top skillset within his game, as he's shot 52.3% from the field and 47.4% from three.
Now, Olynyk and Brown will join aboard a new situation in New Orleans, while the Raptors bring in an All-Star-level forward in Brandon Ingram.
The Jazz will have a chance to meet Olynyk and the Pelicans later this season on March 2nd in Salt Lake City, and even two battles vs. the new and improved Raptors in March on the 7th and 14th.
