The Utah Jazz and New York Knicks have officially unveiled their injury reports for their second of two meetings in the 2025-26 season, where both sides will have a combined eight players either out or in question.

Here's the full outlook for the Jazz and Knicks:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder)



OUT - Lauri Markkanen (right hip)



OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (nose)



QUESTIONABLE - Keyonte George (illness)



QUESTIONABLE - John Konchar (left calf)

For the Jazz, they'll have their three usual suspects listed out with their respective season-ending injuries, and Lauri Markkanen will still be out of the mix with his right hip injury from a couple of weeks back.

We're nearing the tail-end of Markkanen's two-week re-evaluation window announced when he was first hit with the injury, which means an update regarding his status moving forward is bound to come in the near future. For now, though, he's still out for what's now an eighth-straight game.

The Jazz could also be without two other rotational pieces against the Knicks, their biggest name being Keyonte George, who's still dealing with a lingering illness.

George was previously questionable with an illness before the Jazz played the Golden State Warriors in the week, but would wind up playing for an eventual Utah win. Perhaps that's a sign that he can give it a go for this one against the Knicks as well, but it remains to be seen.

Dec 5, 2025; New York, Nw York, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) looks to drive past New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The two names who were sidelined with an illness against the Warriors— Ace Bailey and Isaiah Collier— have since been elevated to be taken off the injury report against New York.

John Konchar will also be a name to keep an eye on before tip-off, who's questionable to play with a new left calf injury.

Konchar has been a consistently available piece in the Jazz's rotation since arriving at the trade deadline back in February, and has carved out a decent role in Will Hardy's lineup in the process.

If Konchar is out against New York, expect to see a few more minutes handed to the Jazz's young wings, particularly Ace Bailey and Brice Sensabaugh.

New York Knicks Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - Josh Hart (left knee; soreness)



OUT - Miles McBride (pelvic; core muscle surgery)

When it comes to the Knicks, they're set up to be notably healthy against Utah.

Miles McBride remains the only player officially listed out leading up to tip-off, who's been out dating back to the end of January following core muscle surgery. He's expected to be ready to go for the playoffs, but that's still a ways away.

One player who could end up missing is Josh Hart, their veteran forward who's in the midst of another strong season with New York. In 54 games, he's averaged 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5 assists as a versatile piece in their lineup.

Being without him would hurt, yet certainly wouldn't decimate the Knicks' chances of coming away with a win against the 20-win Jazz on the road.

Tip-off between the Jazz and Knicks lands at 7 p.m. MT in the Delta Center.