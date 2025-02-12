Jazz vs. Lakers Injury Report: Luka Doncic, LeBron James Update
Less than 48 hours after facing off, the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers will run it back on Wednesday night, but this time in Salt Lake City. During what will be remembered as Luka Doncic’s Lakers debut, he and his teammates ran the Jazz out of the building.
It was a disappointing showing for a young Jazz team playing in the most noteworthy game of their young careers. They struggled to match LA’s intensity and never seemed to compete at the level needed to keep the game close.
Here’s the latest on the injury report for the rematch:
Utah Jazz:
Collin Sexton: Out (Left ankle sprain)
KJ Martin: Out (Return to competition conditioning)
Taylor Hendricks: Out for season
The Jazz have had an injury-riddled season thus far but appear to be getting healthy right before the All-Star Break. Sexton continues to miss time with the ankle sprain he suffered a few games ago. He will likely make his return following the extended break.
In his absence, the Jazz have gotten good production from Isaiah Collier and Keyonte George, the team's young guard duo. Despite beating up on the Lakers’ reserves late in the game, both of the youngsters will need to play better for the Jazz to steal a win.
Los Angeles Lakers:
Luka Doncic: Questionable (Left calf strain)
Dorian Finney-Smith: Out (Left ankle soreness)
Bronny James: Questionable (Left forearm strain)
Lebron James: Probable (Left ankle soreness)
Maxi Kleber: Out (Right foot surgery)
Austin Reaves: Probable (Left elbow contusion)
Cam Reddish: Out (Personal reasons)
Gabe Vincent: Out (Left knee soreness)
The big question mark for tomorrow is whether or not Doncic will suit up. The 25 year old superstar came to LA in dramatic fashion and will quickly establish himself as the next great Laker. With the All-Star game looming, Doncic will have a big break after tomorrow’s game.
Expect both James and Reaves to suit up. The duo combined for 46 points, 16 rebounds, and 12 assists their last time out.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM MT.
