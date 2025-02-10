Jazz-Lakers Injury Report: Luka Doncic Status Update
The Utah Jazz travel to the City of Angels to face the Los Angeles Lakers in one of the year's most anticipated games. Newly acquired point guard Luka Docic is expected to debut with his new team in a game that ESPN will televise.
However, Doncic is on the injury report as of Monday morning and listed as questionable. Also, Lebron James is questionable (ankle), while Austin Reaves is probable. Max Kleber and Christian Wood are out.
As for the Jazz, Collin Sexton (ankle) and KJ Martin are out. The tanking Jazz are going gives themselves the best chance to win this one.
The Jazz helped facilitate the blockbuster trade between the Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks involving Doncic and Anthony Davis, but not to the knowledge of CEO Danny Ainge. That can’t sit well with Ainge, considering the Jazz have the Lakers' 2027 first-round pick. The one caveat of that pick is that it’s top-four protected, and if it doesn't convey, it becomes a 2027 second-round pick.
The Doncic trade almost guarantees the pick won't need protection, but it will likely not be a lottery pick. If Utah trades the pick, the selection value indeed took a hit, with Doncic now in the picture.
If he doesn't play, the next opportunity to make his first appearance in a Lakers uniform will be against this same Jazz team. That game will be played on Wednesday in Salt Lake City. Monday night's contest has a scheduled 8:30 MT tip-off time.
