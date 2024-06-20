Jazz Linked to Jalen Brunson Comparison in Latest Mock Draft
The Utah Jazz could use some depth in their backcourt, and according to DraftNation.com, that help could be on its way with the No. 10 pick of the upcoming NBA draft. Draft Nation has Kentucky's guard Rob Dillingham going to Utah with their only lottery pick.
"With a similar game to Knick's PG Jalen Brunson, we have Dillingham going 10th to the Utah Jazz to take a load off Collin Sexton and improve their backcourt."
Dillingham averaged 15.2 points per game while dishing out 3.9 assists in his only season at Kentucky. Like Brunson, he's an expert at creating space for his own offense. Dillingham is listed at 6-foot-2 inches and depends on elite handles and ability to maneuver to his spot to get his points.
Dillingham's draft position has been all over the map this summer. Just last week, Cameron Salerno of CBS Sports had the projected lottery pick going No. 2 overall to the Washington Wizards. That may be a stretch, but in a draft that's projected to be a down year regarding talent, it's certainly within the realm of possibility. Salerno dished his reasoning in his latest mock draft.
"Watching Dillingham at Kentucky last season reminded me of two former guards John Calipari coached during his tenure in Lexington: Malik Monk and Tyrese Maxey. Dillingham is an elusive playmaker who can get to the basket with ease. While there may be concerns about his size and defense at the next level, the upside makes him a candidate to become the best player in the class when it's all said and done."
Whether Dillingham is drafted by Utah or not, Jazz fans can expect the front office to make an attempt to upgrade its backcourt. The way it's trending, Jordan Clarkson's days are likely numbered in Salt Lake City, and Collin Sexton's contract expires after the 2025-26 season. The Jazz could re-sign Sexton to an extension at some point, but it won't be cheap based on his performance this last season.
Where the Jazz are lacking in the backcourt is their size, and Dillingham wouldn't contribute in that category. Guarding the bigger guards was a problem last year, which must be addressed at some point. Utah needs a player that can make it difficult for the Luka Doncic's and Jason Tatum's of the league, whether through the draft or trade.
That's a lot easier said than done, but Ainge will certainly be working the phones at Jazz HQ, and something could happen sooner rather than later. The draft is slated for June 26, and free agency begins on July 6.
