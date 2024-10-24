Jazz Lose Opener to Grizzlies, 126-124: 3 Key Takeaways
On opening night in Salt Lake City, the Utah Jazz fell to the Memphis Grizzlies, 126-24. It felt like Memphis was in control most of the evening, but Utah made a game of it in the fourth quarter. Despite being down double digits for much of the night, the Jazz fought back and took a one-point lead on two free throws by Taylor Hendricks, 105-104.
However, the Grizzlies were able to outscore Utah 22-19 the rest of the way and walked away with the victory. Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 35 points on 9-for-15 shooting, while Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler contributed 16. Santi Aldama led the Grizzlies with 27 points on five three-pointers in the Grizzlies victory.
Let's take a look at the key takeaways as the Jazz go down in the first game of the regular season.
Utah Playing For Keeps To Start The Season
Utah's most tenured player, Jordan Clarkson, finished the game with the contest still in limbo. We didn't see this in the preseason, but Hardy decided to go with his sixth man when the Jazz needed some instant offense. Development minutes won't be trumping the veteran's opportunities for now.
The Jazz's front office talked about the season being centered around the youth movement, but Utah was playing to win when the rubber met the road. This is consistent with how Hardy has distributed the minutes to start the previous two seasons.
At some point, I anticipate Utah pivoting to be more focused on development. But for now, the Jazz have enough talent to stack some wins before the tank starts.
Keyonte George Struggles With Efficiency
It was a rough start for second-year Jazzman Keyonte George. Utah’s starting point guard missed his first nine shots of the season and had a -14 net rating after the first two-quarters of play. Just like last season, George didn’t have a problem finding good looks in Utah’s half-court sets, but knocking down makeable shots was an issue.
George finished the game with 12 points on 3-for-18 shooting and only hit 1-for-6 from long distance. The lack of efficiency had more to do with an off-shooting night rather than taking bad shots. On the bright side, George finished with seven assists and only turned the ball over once.
Walker Kessler & Lauri Markkanen Shine
Walker Kessler continues to show that he's looking more like the player he was in his rookie year. Kessler scored 16 points efficiently, blocked five shots, and had a +4 net rating.
Not to be outdone, Markkanen looked like he was worth every penny of the extension he signed this summer. Utah's only All-Star on the roster finished the game with an impressive +16 net rating in a loss. Signing Markkanen to an extension is the best move Utah has made since starting the rebuild.
