Ace Bailey Embracing Bigger Role With Utah Jazz

In the midst of the Utah Jazz's 34-point blowout against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night, 96-128, it wound up being a career night for rookie wing Ace Bailey as he put together an impressive season-high of 33 points.

Without key scorers in the Jazz lineup on the floor due to injury, like Keyonte George (hamstring) or Lauri Markkanen (hip), Utah's top-five pick has been able to spread his wings in a big way as of late to be one of the team's top offensive options, and capitalized for a career-best night vs. the Bucks.

Taking that step forward on the offensive end is something that Bailey embraces. Now that he's nearing the final stages of his rookie year, getting that gradual increase in weight on his shoulders is a natural and welcomed part of his development and growing maturity as a pro. With no George and Markkanen beside him, that responsibility only heightens.

"Yeah... I don't have Lauri [Markkanen] or [Keyonte George]. So it's just another step in my role, and a step in my journey. Just creating for others. I mean, it's me scoring, I see the double, or I see the correct pass, it's just me maturing, and understanding the game better."

Ace Bailey on whether he feels a bigger responsibility to score while the Jazz are shorthanded:



🗣️"Yeah... I don't have Lauri or Key. So it's just another step in my role, and a step in my journey..." pic.twitter.com/Xgr3gieQPC — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) March 20, 2026

Ace Bailey's Rookie Season is Getting Better and Better

Since the All-Star break, Bailey has seen some major steps forward statistically; in part due to the increased shot opportunities while shorthanded, but also with some clear individual development on his behalf too.

In the month Bailey has had since the All-Star break, he's played 12 games to average 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 44.0% from the field and 38.8% from three in just under 29 minutes a night.

As to what's been able to shift in the right direction over the course of his rookie season, Bailey points to not only his growing confidence with the more minutes he gets, yet by having a clear focus on doing the "boring stuff" as well.

"Just confidence, having my confidence, staying locked in with the boring stuff. It's the boring stuff that makes the greats," Bailey said.

"I might shoot 100 free throws in 15 minutes, or something like that. Whether it's shooting the same shot the whole practice, it's the small stuff that really matters to make the big players."

Mar 19, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; The Utah Jazz bench reacts to a play by guard Ace Bailey (19) during the second half of the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Bailey has just 12 games to go before his rookie season officially comes to a close, at which point he then enters a pivotal offseason headed into his second campaign where the Jazz wing can put in serious summer work to get even better from what he's shown throughout his rookie slate of games.

"I'm excited for that part for sure," Bailey said of working in the offseason. "Everybody got their key things they want to work on. But, mine is just overall, everything."

But as for what next season holds and the ceiling that roster could have with everyone back healthy and on the floor, Bailey clearly has his eyes focused on what's in front of him, rather than what's ahead this October.

"I don't know," Bailey said of next season. "I'm still trying to finish this one out... So, just, really just dialed in on this. Next year is next year."

Ace Bailey when asked about his expectations for the Jazz next season:



🗣️"I don't know. I'm still trying to finish this one out... Really just dialed in on this [season]."



"When somebody said we were 70 games in, I was like... what?" pic.twitter.com/yGomPYNKvB — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) March 20, 2026

Once Bailey does hit that year-two campaign and the Jazz are fully lifted back to being a competitive roster once again, this group will be one of the most potent that the West can offer. However, seeing that come to fruition will take just a little bit more patience before it's able to truly take shape.

Until then, expect to see a lot more Ace Bailey for what's left of the Jazz's 2025-26 season, and maybe a few more explosive scoring performances to come with it.