To likely nobody's surprise, the Utah Jazz are officially out of the mix for this year's postseason action.

Following the Jazz's latest blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 111-147 on Wednesday, it now forces Utah to a 20-49 record on the regular season, and officially makes them ineligible to land in the postseason via the Play-In tournament in the Western Conference.

Now being absent from the playoff mix now makes for the Jazz's fourth-straight missed postseason appearance, only the third time in franchise history that Utah has had playoff drought of four seasons or more, the last time coming during their four-year absence from 2013-2016.

The Jazz have at least been able to lift above their win total from last year, sitting at a franchise-worst 17 victories in 2024-25, making for some solid progress to build on headed into a pivotal next season.

This year, though, they'll be forced to watch that playoff action from the couch once again, and finish out these final 13 games of the year without much to play for besides a better lottery ticket.

A Positive Season, Even Without a Postseason Appearance

Even without a playoff appearance to their name once again this season, it's far from saying that this year has been a failure from the Jazz's standards when factoring in their goals before the year.

In reality, the season has turned out to be a pretty productive one when it comes to moving the roster as a whole in the right direction. By assuring they retain their top-eight protected draft pick in the lottery, that success becomes even more defined.

But within the talent that's already on the roster, the growth and development from where they stood entering the year has been apparent, which was really the top focus this group had in mind to key in on before their 82-game slate even got underway.

Keyonte George has developed into a true rising star in the Jazz's backcourt within his third season in the building. Ace Bailey has gotten more and more comfortable as his rookie season has progressed, and other key components down the bench like Isaiah Collier, Brice Sensabaugh, Cody Williams, and Kyle Filipowski have presented some quality flashes as well.

Mar 15, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Cody Williams (5) reacts towards his bench after making a three-point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Pair that with the appealing veteran duo that now resides in the frontcourt with Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr., combined with a new deal for Walker Kessler this summer to hold down the middle, and the pieces really start to come together for what could be a playoff-caliber rotation that's been years in the making, even in a challenging Western Conference.

Therefore, if all holds to form, and improvement can remain gradual between now and this time in 2027, there's a real chance that Utah's four-year playoff drought can finally come to an end next season.

There's still work to be done on this roster, as well as others around the conference that could change that in the months to come, but no playoff showing from the Jazz this season shouldn't discourage fans much for what lies ahead.