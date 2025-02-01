Jazz-Magic Injury Report: Johnny Juzang & Jalen Suggs Status Updates
The Utah Jazz and Orlando Magic will each look to snap a losing streak when they face off on Saturday afternoon in Salt Lake City. The Jazz sit in last place in the Western Conference and have lost their past eight games.
The Magic, who are finally getting healthy, have lost two straight and seven of their last eight games. Despite this, Orlando is still firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.
These are two teams who have been bitten by the injury bug this season. With that said, here’s the latest on the injury report.
Jazz Injury Report
- Johnny Juzang: Questionable (right hand fracture)
- Collin Sexton: Available
- Cody Williams: Out (left ankle sprain)
- Elijah Harkless: Out (G-League)
- Oscar Tshiebwe: Out (G-League)
Analysis: A surprisingly short injury report for the Jazz features just one player on a standard contract being ruled out. It’ll be interesting to see how Will Hardy handles the rotation with the majority of the roster available.
Juzang looks to be near a return. The third-year wing has been a standout this year for the Jazz but has missed the last 10 games with a hand injury. His 40% three-point shooting is a welcome addition to any rotation especially a team struggling like the Jazz.
An interesting storyline to monitor will be how well Sexton plays. While no one game dictates a player's value around the league, he has been mentioned as a possible trade target for the Magic. If he’s able to play up to his usual standard, it could carry a little extra weight with the trade deadline just a few short days away.
Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs: Questionable (Left quad contusion)
- Moritz Wagner: Out for season (Torn ACL)
- Mac McClung: Out (G-League)
Analysis: The Magic have struggled to stay healthy this year, but things are finally coming together. Despite the recent return of franchise cornerstones Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, wins have not come easy for Orlando. The Magic will have a good opportunity to get back on track against a rebuilding Jazz team.
One possible reason for the struggles is due to the absence of Suggs. One of the best perimeter defenders in the league, he’s incredibly important to Orlando’s success. If he were able to return, it would be a major boost.
Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 pm MDT at the Delta Center on Saturday.
