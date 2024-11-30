Jazz-Mavericks Injury Report: Luka Doncic Update
The Utah Jazz will be back in action on Saturday night as they take on the Dallas Mavericks. Both teams will go into the contest missing key pieces, and one major question mark looms.
Due to a right wrist sprain, Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is doubtful for tomorrow's game. While Doncic will be with the team in Salt Lake, head coach Jason Kidd said his status for the game is to be determined. If he is ruled out, it will be Doncic’s fifth consecutive game missed due to injury. Dallas plays again on Sunday night against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Additionally, Dallas will be without Klay Thompson (left plantar fasciitis) and Dante Exum (right wrist surgery). Thompson, the Mavericks' big offseason acquisition, is missing his third straight game. The veteran shooter has averaged just over 13 points per game this season.
Kyle Filipowski (left lower leg inflammation) and Jordan Clarkson (left plantar fasciitis) remain out for the Jazz. Flip is missing his fourth consecutive game with the leg injury, while Clarkson has been in and out of the lineup due to the nagging foot injury. The Jazz will have over 22 points of production to make up for without the duo.
Some good news came for the Jazz as both Lauri Markkanen and John Collins are set to return to the team’s lineup. The Jazz struggled mightily against the Nuggets without the talented forward combination. With both back, expect them to rejoin Walker Kessler in the starting lineup.
Without Doncic, Kyrie Irving has picked up the scoring load for the Mavericks. The eight-time All-Star did not play the last time these two teams met, and the Jazz came out victorious. The team will also lean on PJ Washington, Naji Marshall, Jaden Hardy, and Quentin Grimes to pick up the slack left by Doncic and Thompson.
Filipowski has turned into one of the Jazz's bright spots early in the season. The rookie has impressed with his vast offensive skillset, which is unique for 7-footers. Hopefully, his return is near.
The Jazz and Mavs' season series is knotted at one game apiece. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT.
