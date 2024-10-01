Jazz Media Day: 3 Eye-Opening Takeaways
It's another Media Day in the books for the Utah Jazz. It's been two years since the blockbuster trades of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, and the Jazz are still stuck in the mud. However, the 2024-25 campaign is shaping up to be a critical one. Media Day provided a more straightforward path of what to expect for the new season.
What did we learn? Let's examine.
The Youth Movement is Alive and Well
The Jazz are preparing fans for a season centered around player development. Utah has drafted six players over the last two years, and unlike in the past, the rookies could be a part of the rotation starting day one. Jazz head coach Will Hardy shared his thoughts, and it appears he’s bought into a trial-by-fire approach with Utah’s 2024 draft class.
"The rookies are prepared to play," Hardy told reporters at Jazz Media Day. "As sure as any rookie is prepared to play. "None of them will look out of place if they go into a game, I'm fully prepared to play them."
First-round picks Taylor Hendricks and Bryce Sensabaugh started the 2023 season in the G-League, while Keyonte George spent the whole season with the Jazz. Playing for the Utah Stars may not be in the cards for Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski. This would be good news for a franchise whose highest draft pick was the No. 9 overall pick in 2023, which was used to select Hendricks.
Everything Centers Around Lauri Markkanen
The Jazz couldn’t stop talking about Lauri Markkanen. Trade rumors regarding Markkanen were consistent this summer, but Jazz fans can put those thoughts to bed for the foreseeable future. Jazz CEO Danny Ainge made it a point to let fans know what he thinks about Utah’s best player.
“Lauri is a pro’s pro,” Jazz CEO Danny Ainge said. “He approaches the game the right way. But as much as anything, he’s a fantastic player, and he loves it here. He wants to be here.”
Now, the question is whether Utah can develop or trade for another All-Star to pair up with Markkanen. Keyonte George is the most likely candidate currently rostered. Regarding trades, I wouldn’t expect Utah to make in-season upgrades, considering the upcoming season will be centered around draft positioning.
Utah Not Hiding Its Agenda
Don’t expect the Jazz to hide their intentions of gunning for the prize of the 2025 draft class, Cooper Flagg. It just feels different this year. The Jazz aren’t letting this season go by without maximizing their lottery odds.
Playing the rookies was a hint, but I expect the Jazz to go full throttle in tanking games this season. This means a lot of load management for the veterans and taking the side of caution when it comes to the injury report.
Jazz fans have witnessed this before, but when it was too late. The oddsmakers are predicting Utah to win around 30 games this season. I would be surprised if their total win was over 25.
