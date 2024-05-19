Jazz Mock Draft Round Up: Is There a Difference Maker at No. 29?
The 2024 NBA draft is just over a month away from being in the books. Most of the focus has been surrounded around the lottery pick that's in possession of the Utah Jazz. However, is it plausible that Utah could find a difference maker in one of its later selections? Keldon Johnson, Derrick White and Dejounte Murray were selected with the 29th pick, and are making big contributions to their current teams.
Although the odds are stacked against Utah of drafting an impact player that late, it's been proven that it's within the realm of possibility. Let's take a look at who the NBA draft experts are selecting to call Salt Lake City home in the latest NBA mock drafts at pick No. 29.
Bleacher Report - SF Johnny Murphy Kansas
Murphy has scored an invite to Australia’s preliminary national team for the Paris Olympics. He’s earned fans this year with a combination of 6-foot-9 size, shooting, play-finishing and intangibles that point to an easy off-ball fit for any lineup.
He may ultimately be more appealing to established, competitive rosters that can afford to wait on his physical development and aren’t concerned about the upside. - Jonathan Wasserman
The Ringer - F Kyshawn George — Miami
George is a candidate to return to college since he’s so raw. But it would be appealing to put his size and shot-creation ability next to Keyonte George and Castle (taken earlier in this mock) in the backcourt since all of them can share the ball. - Kevin O’Connor
CBS Sports - PF DaRon Holmes — Dayton
There's a wide range of draft outcomes for Holmes but this *should* be the basement of where he's selected. He's an incredible athlete who fits perfectly into the modern NBA's ideal of a big because of his shot-blocking, improved outside shot and lob threat. - Kyle Boone
Yahoo Sports - G Tyler Kolek —Marquette
The Jazz hit on Keyonte George last year and could use an older, established playmaker in the backcourt with George as they continue their rebuild. The lefty point guard finds creative ways to finish when needed and was one of the best passing guards this season. - Yahoo Sports Commentary
