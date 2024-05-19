Inside The Jazz

Jazz Mock Draft Round Up: Is There a Difference Maker at No. 29?

The Utah Jazz will be looking for a diamond in the rough with their later picks.

Patrick Byrnes

Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) drives through
Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Dayton Flyers forward Daron Holmes II (15) drives through / Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 2024 NBA draft is just over a month away from being in the books. Most of the focus has been surrounded around the lottery pick that's in possession of the Utah Jazz. However, is it plausible that Utah could find a difference maker in one of its later selections? Keldon Johnson, Derrick White and Dejounte Murray were selected with the 29th pick, and are making big contributions to their current teams.

Although the odds are stacked against Utah of drafting an impact player that late, it's been proven that it's within the realm of possibility. Let's take a look at who the NBA draft experts are selecting to call Salt Lake City home in the latest NBA mock drafts at pick No. 29.

Bleacher Report - SF Johnny Murphy Kansas

Murphy has scored an invite to Australia’s preliminary national team for the Paris Olympics. He’s earned fans this year with a combination of 6-foot-9 size, shooting, play-finishing and intangibles that point to an easy off-ball fit for any lineup.

He may ultimately be more appealing to established, competitive rosters that can afford to wait on his physical development and aren’t concerned about the upside. - Jonathan Wasserman

The Ringer - F Kyshawn George — Miami

George is a candidate to return to college since he’s so raw. But it would be appealing to put his size and shot-creation ability next to Keyonte George and Castle (taken earlier in this mock) in the backcourt since all of them can share the ball. - Kevin O’Connor

CBS Sports - PF DaRon Holmes — Dayton

There's a wide range of draft outcomes for Holmes but this *should* be the basement of where he's selected. He's an incredible athlete who fits perfectly into the modern NBA's ideal of a big because of his shot-blocking, improved outside shot and lob threat. - Kyle Boone

Yahoo Sports - G Tyler Kolek —Marquette

The Jazz hit on Keyonte George last year and could use an older, established playmaker in the backcourt with George as they continue their rebuild. The lefty point guard finds creative ways to finish when needed and was one of the best passing guards this season. - Yahoo Sports Commentary

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.

Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!

Published
Patrick Byrnes

PATRICK BYRNES

Patrick Byrnes is the Deputy Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. 