Jazz-Nets Injury Report: Keyonte George Status Update
After an emotional victory against the Detroit Pistons, the Utah Jazz will look to continue their winning ways against the Brooklyn Nets. The Jazz have a major question mark with one of their starters.
Second-year guard Keyonte George is questionable for the contest due to an ankle sprain during the last outing. Despite the injury, George still registered 28 points, which included seven three-point makes. If George cannot go, the Jazz will be without his team-leading 5.7 assists per game.
Additionally, rookie guard Isaiah Collier is questionable for the contest as he travels to meet up with the team. Collier has spent the past few days with the Salt Lake City Stars at the G-League Showcase in Orlando. If Collier can rejoin the team before their game, he will likely have a prominent role if George is absent.
Collier scored six points and dished out seven assists for the Stars on Friday afternoon. It was a rough outing for the young guard, who had previously played really well in his G-League stints. Collier shot 3-12 from the floor, including 0-3 from deep, and turned the ball over 7 times. Rookies Cody Williams and Kyle Filipowski are also out due to a G-League assignment.
The 11-16 Nets will be without several key contributors for the contest. Leading scorer Cam Thomas remains out due to a hamstring strain. The young guard has averaged nearly 25 points per game this season for the Nets.
Additionally, Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Trendon Watford (hamstring), Ziaire Williams (knee), Dariq Whitehead (G-League), and Deanthony Melton (knee) have also been ruled out.
Bogdanovic came over to Brooklyn in the blockbuster trade that sent Mikal Bridges to the Knicks. He has not played this season due to the foot injury suffered during the playoffs last year. The 35-year-old was a fan favorite in his time with the Jazz.
This game could have greater implications as both teams will likely be jockeying for lottery standings late in the season. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 pm MT.
