Jazz-Nuggets Injury Report: Both Teams Missing Key Players
The 7-23 Utah Jazz are set to take on the 17-13 Denver Nuggets on Monday night. It will be the teams’ third matchup this season before the New Year, with Denver winning the first two. Unfortunately, both teams will have to overcome key injuries to starters to secure the win.
Utah Jazz forward John Collins is doubtful for the contest due to a left hip contusion. The injury has held Collins out of the team’s last three games. The veteran forward is having a tremendous year for the Jazz. He’s averaging 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game and is a few missed free throws away from the 50/40/90 club.
Additionally, starting point guard Keyonte George is questionable for the contest due to a left ankle sprain. The second-year guard has missed the past four games. George is averaging 16.2 points and 5.7 assists per game for the Jazz.
The Nuggets will be without starting forward Aaron Gordon due to a calf strain. Gordon plays well off of superstar big man Nikola Jokic. Additionally, he’s the team’s best defensive player. In a matchup against Lauri Markkanen, Gordon’s absence could prove costly.
The Jazz have played their best basketball of the season in recent weeks. They are 2-3 in their past five games yet have been competitive even in the losses.
With Collins and George sidelined, Will Hardy has tried different starting lineups to accomplish his goals. The most recent edition brought Jordan Clarkson and rookie Cody Williams into the starting group. Williams has had a positive couple of games after being recalled from the G-League.
This will be an important game for the Nuggets who are in the thick of the Western Conference playoff picture. Losing a winnable game like this one could come back to haunt them as they jockey for seeding later in the season.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm MT.
