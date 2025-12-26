Utah Jazz Could Lure Austin Reaves in Free Agency

While NBA free agency is still several months away from commencing, it seems there's already some eye-catching smoke linking Los Angeles Lakers rising star Austin Reaves to the Utah Jazz.

In a recent post on X, Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor recently dove into some of the layers within the current Lakers' roster and some possible moves to be made over the course of this season and what's to come later in the summer, where the Jazz caught a subtle mention of being a potential suitor to target Reaves with a "significant offer" in unrestricted free agency this summer.

"The Reaves situation is more complicated than it appears on the surface," O'Connor wrote. "It’s not just “he’s young, so keep him.” Teams with lots of cap space (the Jazz) are going to make significant offers for Reaves this summer since he can be an unrestricted free agent. Does Reaves want to stay in Los Angeles and be second fiddle to Luka show, just like Brunson had to be in Dallas? Or will he leave?

LeBron, but the Reaves situation is more complicated than it appears on the surface. It’s not just “he’s young, so keep him.” Teams with lots of cap space (the Jazz) are going to make significant offers for Reaves this summer since he can be an unrestricted free agent.



Does… — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) December 26, 2025

While it's early to start projecting how the market may fall and what teams’ plans may be, the fit for Reaves in Utah does have some interesting appeal, and with the Jazz's excess cap space onboard to spend this summer, they might have the resources at their disposal to make such a signing happen.

Could the Utah Jazz Sign Austin Reaves?

The Jazz have frequently been rumored as a team interested in pushing their chips together to forge a competitive roster as soon as next season. If all goes well this year, they'll have another young prospect to build with next to their already-budding core, and cap space to add even more talent via trade or free agency.

Reaves, one of the top names within this year's free agency class, would naturally be one of those guys that the Jazz could have interest in and the ability to sign. He's only 27 years old, is putting together a career-best season, and is an unrestricted free agent that can sign anywhere he pleases without the Lakers getting a chance to match.

Dec 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) warms up prior to the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

An aggressive move for the Jazz front office would be to offer that lucrative contract Reaves' way to see if they could lure him out of Los Angeles. It won't be easy, considering how strong his current situation is in LA, paired with the likelihood of their front office wanting to keep him on, but a big offer from the Jazz could make things interesting.

Reaves could be a fascinating fit in the Jazz's backcourt to pair next to Keyonte George for the foreseeable future, and pair alongside the frontcourt of Ace Bailey, Lauri Markkanen, and Walker Kessler that makes for a rock-solid starting five, and one that might have a real shot at starting to get traction in the Western Conference.

It's certainly early in the process, but don't count the Jazz out as a prime suitor for Reaves this summer.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!