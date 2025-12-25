One Team Surfaces as Early Free Agency Suitor for Walker Kessler

While NBA free agency still sits several months away, that hasn't stopped a few rumors from buzzing around the league of just how this summer might look for a few names hitting the open market, including the Utah Jazz's very own Walker Kessler.

Kessler, slated to hit restricted free agency after going without an extension at this year's deadline, will have a chance to hear out offers from other interested teams around the league for a contract offer that the Jazz would then have an opportunity to match.

All signs, to this point, hint that Utah wants to retain their young big man for the foreseeable future, but that doesn't mean he'll go without a few teams poking around to send him a potential offer sheet once that time comes.

One of those teams, according to Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal, could be the Indiana Pacers, who are said to have interest in Kessler leading up to this summer's free agency.

"Contract talks with Walker Kessler loom this offseason," Afseth wrote. "Kessler sought upwards of $120 million in total compensation in early discussions, a figure Utah was unwilling to meet. As it stands, Kessler would need to secure an offer of that magnitude on the open market for it to be matched. Utah, however, remains interested in retaining him."

"As previously reported, as it stands, Kessler would need to go out and find that type of offer on the open market to get it matched. The Indiana Pacers are a team with known interest ahead of upcoming free agency, sources tell DallasHoopsJournal. Regardless, Utah remains interested in re-signing Kessler."

Indiana Pacers Could Be Suitor for Walker Kessler

For the Pacers, their rumored interest in Kessler makes a lot of sense. They currently have a void at center due to the departure of long-time franchise fixture Myles Turner, and could be interested in the timeline that the Jazz center is on with their current core at just 24 years old.

Oct 31, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) dunks in the first half between the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The Jazz, though, don't have much incentive to give up on Kessler as the center of their future, even if he comes at a high price in free agency. Since contract negotiations have started, Utah has appeared committed, unwilling to trade him without a notable haul, and covets him as a piece on their next competitive roster.

But, the Jazz have wanted to retain as much flexibility as possible for next offseason. That means keeping as much cap space they can freed up for a big push in free agency in via trade, look to make this roster a bit better than it was the year before, then offer up that well-deserved pay raise for Kessler.

For Kessler, that new contract from the Jazz will require a bit of extra patience as a result. But for a team like the Pacers who hold interest, they could help speed up the urgency for Utah to get a deal done with their center of the future. Indiana may also offer up a big offer sheet that'd force the Jazz to cough up a few more bucks, in the event they have available cap space.

It's a situation that won't be ironed out until later this summer, and with external interest already popping up for Kessler's services, could become just a bit more challenging for the Jazz to pull off as seamlessly as they'd like. But regardless, all indications still hint towards that long-term agreement coming to form in due time, cementing Utah's five man of the future for the next half-decade.

