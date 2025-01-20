Jazz-Pelicans Injury Report: Multiple Starters Missing in Action
The Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans are set for their rematch on Monday night. It has the makings of a consequential showdown in what’s a tight race toward the bottom of the NBA standings. The Jazz currently sit a half-game behind (or ahead of) the Pelicans in the Western Conference standings.
It appears that both teams understand the implications of the matchup. Here’s the latest injury report for the contest.
Utah Jazz Injury Report:
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left plantar fasciitis)
John Collins: Out (Left hip injury management)
Lauri Markkanen: Out (Back spasms)
Johnny Juzang: Out (Right-hand fracture)
Micah Potter: Out (G-League)
Collin Sexton: Out Rest
Oscar Tshiebwe: Available
Once again the Jazz will be without the majority of their impact veterans for the contest. Clarkson, Collins, and Markkanen have played sparingly in recent weeks. The former two have been involved in trade rumors around the league.
Fortunately for the Jazz, third-year big man Walker Kessler will return to the lineup after missing the team’s last outing. Kessler is a difference-maker for the Jazz, giving them an interior boost against the Pelicans front line.
New Orleans Pelicans Report:
Brandon Ingram: Out (Left ankle sprain)
Herbert Jones: Out (Right shoulder strain)
Yves Missi: Questionable (illness)
Dejounte Murray: Probable (right elbow bursitis)
Zion Williamson: Questionable (illness)
Keaton Brooks Jr.: Out (G-League)
Antonio Reeves: Out (G-League
It’s not surprising to see a lengthy injury report from the Pelicans, who have been ravaged by injuries all year. Ingram and Jones, the team’s starting wing duo, continue to miss time. Trey Murphy has stepped up nicely in their absence and looks to be a key piece in the Pelicans’ future.
Zion Williamson’s addition to the injury report is noteworthy. It’s well documented that the former first-overall pick has struggled to stay on the court. If he, along with standout rookie center Yves Missi, is unable to go, the Pelican’s frontcourt will get even thinner.
It is an important game for both teams as we reach the season's halfway point. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 pm MT.
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!