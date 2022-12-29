3 Problems Jazz Must Overcome to Salvage a Playoff Push

The Utah Jazz have to fix these issues before the playoffs slip away.

The Utah Jazz were out-executed by the Golden State Warriors on the way way to a 112-107 loss on Wednesday night in the Bay. Although the Jazz remain in the playoff hunt, there is reason for concern with the organization in multiple categories.

The Jazz led for the majority of the contest but succumbed down the stretch to intense pressure applied by the defending NBA champions. Noticeable for maybe the first time was visible agitation from Jazz head coach Will Hardy in particular, with Collin Sexton.

Towards the end of the third quarter, both shot and game clocks were nearing zero. Sexton continued to dribble and shot the ball as time expired, and Coach Hardy gave him an earful as he headed to the bench.

The eye test revealed there was maybe a play called that was not properly executed. Regardless, Coach Hardy's agitation and frustration were more than evident on this play, as well as others, throughout the game.

The Jazz placed four players in double-figures, led by Lauri Markkanen's 29 points and 16 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson chipped in with 22 points, and Mike Conley dished up 10 assists.

The Warriors landed five players in double-figures, led by Jordan Poole's 26 points and Donte DiVincenzo's 19, while Ty Jerome chipped in 17 points with seven boards, two assists, and one steal.

What did we learn from Utah's latest loss? Let's review some key takeaways from the battle vs. the Warriors

Can't Overcome Favorable Situations

I generally do not comment about injured players at this time of the season, as most teams are adjusting to the health bug, but the Warriors are a bit of an exception when Steph Curry is out of the line-up. I think the consensus would agree if you cannot defeat the Warriors with Curry out of the lineup, then good luck trying when he is healthy.

In addition to Curry's absence, Klay Thompson did not suit up, which adds to concerns for the Jazz. Teams should not over-invest in the moment of any particular game, but it seems bad losses are mounting against the Jazz. Hopefully, the team can meet and iron out some issues before the next game on the slate.

Conley's Pace of Play is Noticeable

Mike Conley is a good player at this point in his career, but his relatively slow pace of play is becoming highly identifiable by the opposition. If you observe NBA-wide games, you will notice most teams play at a rapid pace consistently.

The Jazz are not necessarily a super slow team, but Sexton's sheer foot speed is far different than Conley's. Even Nickeil Alexander-Walker has pretty good foot speed. The Jazz must find a way to combine the positives of this trio and keep the pace of play on the high end as much as possible.

Olynyk Diminishing Kessler's Development

The Jazz are a bigger and better defensive team with Walker Kessler on the floor. Kelly Olynyk has been absent the past several games due to injury, and Kessler started those games.

Olynyk returned to the court in the Bay, and the rust was visible. The issue with the Olynyk trade was the loss of sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanović, and he is beginning to stunt the growth of Kessler.

Some will wonder what thought process prompted this trade initially. Current Jazz executive Danny Ainge was in Boston and originally drafted Olynyk.

Sometimes executives want to feel good about a draft pick, and they'll occasionally bring those players to their current team. This applies to Olynyk's arrival in Utah.

Bottom Line

There is no need for panic, but there should be concern about the Jazz. Some of the more recent losses were to teams Utah should have defeated.

As a long-time opponent to most NBA trades, my least favorite transaction for the Jazz was the Olynyk trade. Imagine the Jazz starting lineup of Conley, Malik Beasley, Bogdanović, Markkanen, and Walker Kessler. Then you would have the firepower of Jordan Clarkson coming off the bench and thriving in his natural position along with Jarred Vanderbilt.

I just could not envision Olynyk helping this team get to the next level.

Hopefully, for Jazz Nation, the next game will be a positive for Utah. The Jazz have remained in the playoff hunt all season and need to string some wins together to keep their mojo intact.

Next up is a bout with the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

