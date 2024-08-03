Jazz Rudy Gobert Trade: Where the Key Components Are Now?
The Utah Jazz have entered year three of the blockbuster exchange that saw fan-favorite Rudy Gobert shipped to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the summer of 2022. There's still some basketball to be played and draft picks to be made before we can declare a winner, but there has been enough time to take a look at where the key components of the trade are trending.
Let's examine the trade itself and what the players have been up to since the trade that changed the trajectory of the Jazz.
Malik Beasley
Beasley came out of the gates on fire in a Jazz uniform. He was a big reason why Utah overperformed its projections before the All-Star break.
The well-traveled veteran averaged 3.1 three-pointers per game, averaging 13.4 points in 55 contests. Despite the solid stat line, the Jazz moved Beasley to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline and contributed to netting a 2029 protected first-round pick.
Since finishing the season in Los Angeles, Beasley has played a full season for the Milwaukee Bucks and just recently signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons. He's still a three-point threat, but his earning power has taken a dip at the age of 27. In free agency, Beasley signed a one-year guaranteed deal worth 6 million dollars
Patrick Beverley
Beverley playing with the Jazz was never meant to be. Before the season started, the Jazz traded Beverley to the Lakers for Talen Horton-Tucker. Since being traded, Beverly has had difficulty staying in one place since being traded.
After 45 games in Los Angeles, Beverly has suited up for the Chicago Bulls, Philadelphia 76ers, and Bucks. We might have seen the last of Beverley in the NBA, as he's contracted to play the 2024-25 season in Europe for Hapoel Tel Aviv.
Leandro Bolmaro
The former first rounder had some promise when traded to the Jazz, but it never materialized, and he was waived before he could finish the season in Utah. In just 14 games he averaged 0.4 points while logging only 4.9 minutes per game.
This was his last stint in the NBA and currently he plays for Olimpia Milano in Italy. Unless Bolmaro can develop into a reliable outside shooter, playing for the Jazz is most likely his last stop playing here in the states.
Walker Kessler
Kessler is the only player who was part of the trade that's still playing in Utah. He emerged onto the scene and earned First Team All-Rookie honors. In his rookie campaign, he averaged 9.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while also blocking 2.3 shots per contest.
He has taken a step back in his sophomore year and lost his starting job to John Collins after the All-Star. He's still put up respectable numbers, but struggles as an outside shooter which doesn't bode well in the 5-out offense that Jazz head coach Will Hardy likes to run. Whether he can rebound in year three will be a storyline to keep an eye on this upcoming season
2023 First Round Pick - Keyonte George
The Jazz hit a home run with the Timberwolves first pick used in the trade. George earned second team All-Rookie honors and is the projected starting point guard in year two. George averaged 13 points on 39.1% shooting in his first year as a pro.
It remains to be seen if George will be a point guard or shooting guard moving forward, but the Jazz must be very pleased about what has transpired so far. Entering the year at only 20 years old, we can expect George to be a key component of Utah's rebuild
Rudy Gobert
It wasn't looking good for Gobert in his first year as a Timberwolf. The Timberwolves barely made the playoffs and were knocked out in the first round. However, he certainly turned it around in year two. Gobert won his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award while helping his team to the Western Conference Finals.
The jury is still out on whether trading for Gobert was the right move, but the Timberwolves have emerged as a top-5 team in the league since the exchange. Gobert still has two years on his current contract, with the last year having a player option.
