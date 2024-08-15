Jazz's Asking Price for Lauri Markkanen Revealed per Insider
It appears the rumors of Lauri Markkanen being shipped to the Golden State Warriors were much ado about nothing. NBA beat writer Anthony Slater of The Athletic wrote the Utah Jazz's asking price was too steep for Golden State to consider.
"The Utah Jazz asked for every available pick and pick swap in the cupboard, plus multiple young players, for Markkanen. The Warriors were unwilling to unload the full unprotected boat." - Anthony Slater of The Athletic
It was the correct move, considering the Warriors' current state. It was an incredible run, but given the age of their best players, it's most likely ending soon. Giving up the farm without any pick protection at this stage for the possibility of one more championship doesn't make much sense.
Also, keeping Markkanen in a Jazz uniform benefited both parties involved. The Jazz gets a top-25 player who wants to play in Salt Lake City, and Markkanen gets his guaranteed money before the start of the last year of his contract.
Jazz fans can also anticipate Markkanen playing in Salt Lake City for at least one more year. Markkanen purposefully waited until August 7th to get the deal done. Now, he can't be traded for six months from the signing, and the 2025 trade deadline is slated for February 6th.
With closure on the Markkanen front, what does this mean for the other current rostered veterans? It appears that Jordan Clarkson and John Collins will get dealt at some point. However, both contracts aren't team friendly. Utah may have to take on a negative asset if it is determined to trade the pair this season. Both contracts expire after the 2025-26 season and become more tradeable for teams looking for salary cap relief.
Collin Sexton's future as a Jazzman is still a mystery. He's coming off a fringe All-Star season, but Utah has drafted three guards in the first round over the last two years. Notably, Isaiah Collier has a skill set comparable to Sexton. How fast or slow Collier develops could greatly impact Sexton's future.
Lastly, regardless of who stays or goes, the Markkanen extension shows that Utah is eager to build a winning team. It may not happen this season, but the Jazz are likely to try to bring in a star to play alongside Markkanen while he's in his prime. Utah has the resources to negotiate with, and I anticipate that their rebuilding efforts will focus on trading for a star rather than relying on free agency.
