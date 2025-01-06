Jazz's Will Hardy Sounds Off on Brice Sensabaugh
It's been an impressive two-game stretch for the Utah Jazz and second-year wing Brice Sensabaugh.
Following an eye-catching 34-point performance vs. the Miami Heat in a victory on Saturday, Sensabaugh followed up on Sunday in the second leg of a back-to-back with another impressive showing, posting 27 points against the Orlando Magic to help the Jazz get their second two-game win streak of the 2024 season.
After the win vs. the Magic, Jazz head coach Will Hardy spoke about what he's seen from Sensabaugh during his electric two-game stint.
"We talk a lot with our young players about, 'this is an every night business,' and the best players are the best players because of their consistency," Hardy said "I'm not saying that I expect Brice to score over 25 points every game, but I thought it was a big step for him, his confidence, his belief in the work he's doing to have this game two nights in a row."
In 28 minutes, Sensabaugh had 27 points, paired with three rebounds on 11-19 shooting from the field and a stellar 5-6 clip from three. For a game that was a homecoming of sorts for the second-year wing, it made the night that much sweeter.
"Then there's the human part, Brice is from Orlando," Hardy continued. "So, to come home on the second night of a back-to-back after a massive game last night, I just feel happy for him that he was able to have a good game back home in front of all of his people."
Now through his second season, averaging 9.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 48.7% shooting from the field and 42.7% from three. Since coming from in and out of the G League for his rookie season and this year, the Ohio State product has now staked his claim as a staple of Utah's rotation going forward.
"It's definitely encouraging to see how Brice has continued to fight early in his career. I've talked a lot about how last year, he didn't get very much opportunity. Early in this year, he wasn't getting a ton of opportunity. But, he's stayed focused and poised, and he's definitely earning minutes."
Sensabaugh will have another opportunity to keep building off his recent stretch when the Jazz face the Atlanta Hawks at home next on Tuesday, with tip-off at 7 PM MT.
